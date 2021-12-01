UK police arrest man who ‘climbed Parliament fence’

A man has been detained by armed police after security was breached at the Houses of Parliament.

The man was seen surrounded by officers in New Palace Yard, before being taken away in the back of a police van on Wednesday.

Elliot Keck, who works in the office of Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, said it appeared that the man had climbed over the fence before he was tasered by police.

“As he was being tasered two armed police had their guns drawn,” Mr Keck said.

“When it was established he wasn’t a threat armed police moved off and he was sat upright for a period before being taken to the van."

Mr Keck said the man had discarded a bag, which was searched by police.

“At around 3pm on Wednesday, December 1, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site. Inquiries into the circumstances continue," a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

“This is not being treated as a terrorist incident.”

A representative for the House of Commons said: “We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary estate which is being attended by police and security staff.”

Mr Keck praised the speed of the response by officers and security as “very, very impressive”.