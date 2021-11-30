Body found near beach confirmed as missing teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A body found close to a beach has been identified as that of missing teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod, police said.

The 18-year-old was last seen waiting at a bus stop near her home in Leigham on the evening of Saturday, November 20, in Plymouth as she set off to meet friends.

Her body was found three days later near the beach at Bovisand, about 11 kilometres away.

Read more Wayne Couzens jailed for life for rape and murder of Sarah Everard

Musician Cody Ackland has appeared in court charged with the teenager’s murder and was remanded in custody to await trial.

The 24-year-old appeared before Truro Crown Court on Monday and is due in court again on January 24.

“Formal identification has now been completed and it has been confirmed that the body located in Bovisand on November 23 is that of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said.

“Her family have been informed of this update and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

An inquest into the teenager’s death is due to be opened on Wednesday morning by Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon.

Hundreds of people gathered by the spot where she was last seen to hold a candlelit vigil in her memory.

A bank of flowers dotted with candles has been laid by local residents over the past few days.

Donna McLeod, the victim’s mother, was very distressed during the vigil but was able to thank the crowd for all the love and support her family has received over the last few days.

“Thank you for doing everything to try to find her and bring our baby home,” she said.

Mr Ackland was the lead guitarist in Plymouth-based indie band Rakuda, who released their first EP in August this year.

The other members announced on Friday that they would be disbanding “with immediate effect”.

“The remaining members of Rakuda … are all extremely shocked and in complete disbelief by the tragic event that has unfolded over the last several days,” they wrote on the band’s Facebook page.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s family and friends who must be devastated at their loss.

“As a mark of respect, we have decided that we shall not be going forward as a band and will be disbanding with immediate effect. We will not be making any further comments at this time.”