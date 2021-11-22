The 10 most vegan-friendly and future-ready cities in the world

The cities best prepared to handle the future have been revealed, with London, Los Angeles and Barcelona topping the list.

Cities were ranked based on how much they have embraced plant-based living and commitments to green policies, versus their greenhouse gas emissions and waste generation.

The first annual Cities of the Future report ranks cities as they try to achieve greater sustainability, fewer emissions and less waste

READ MORE Boris Johnson: green revolution offers biggest opportunity for UK

It was drawn up by the “abillion” social media network, which promotes veganism, sustainable beauty products and ethical fashion.

London scored well on green space, veganism and innovative policies, but has room to improve when it comes to emissions and waste.

LA was ranked for its commitment to climate change policies, including its sustainable “LA vision".

Barcelona made the list with a good record for emissions and waste, and also for its ambition to be carbon neutral by 2050.

The full top 10 is:

London, UK Los Angeles, US Barcelona, Spain Melbourne, Australia Singapore, Singapore Johannesburg, South Africa Toronto, Canada New York City, US Berlin, Germany Cape Town, South Africa

North America formed the largest block with three entries: Los Angeles, Toronto and New York.

Europe also had three entries, with Berlin joining London and Barcelona.

South Africa was the only country outside of the US with two entries; Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Asia has only one city on the list, Singapore, while Melbourne flew the flag for Australia.

The Cities of the Future report compiled by abillion data scientists and researchers looked at policy commitments towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.