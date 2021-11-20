Queen Elizabeth marks first wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Saturday spent her first wedding anniversary without late husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The milestone, seven months after Prince Philip died at the age of 99, would have seen the royal couple celebrate 74 years of marriage.

It is also a month since the Queen was admitted to hospital overnight for preliminary investigations and ordered by her royal doctors to rest.

The 95-year-old, who also sprained her back and pulled out of attending the Remembrance Sunday service, has only been carrying out light duties since her October 20 hospital stay, including a face-to-face audience this week with the outgoing military chief General Sir Nick Carter.

Princess Elizabeth married the dashing Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947.

Their enduring relationship lasted the longest of any British sovereign and Prince Philip was at the Queen's side throughout the decades, supporting her as she devoted herself to her role as head of state.

Following his death in April, the Queen said she and her family were in a "period of great sadness", but that she was comforted by the tributes paid to him.

"We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life," she said.

Prince Philip's funeral was held during coronavirus restrictions with the numbers strictly limited and the final farewell taking place entirely within the confines of Windsor Castle.

The Queen sat alone - socially distanced from her family - as she mourned.

Queen Elizabeth during the funeral service for Prince Philip in April. Photo: AP

In the days after the duke's death, the Palace released a picture from the royal family's private photo albums of the Queen and Prince Philip relaxing together, sitting on the grass at the Coyles of Muick, a beauty spot on the Balmoral estate.