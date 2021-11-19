France's Macron promises migrant crisis will be focus for EU and UK

France will push for action on migrant crises that are growing in the EU and France.

France takes on the rotating EU presidency in six weeks and President Emmanuel Macron said he would focus on migration into the EU and the surge of migrant crossings from France to the UK.

Migration into the EU has long been an issue but it is currently focused on the Polish-Belarusian border, where thousands have been refused entry.

Mr Macron told northern French regional newspaper La Voix du Nord that ministers would act in the coming weeks.

"We must take several actions: prevent the establishment of lasting camps; act to dismantle the smuggling networks; and strengthen work with the countries of origin to prevent these flows," he said.

"I will carry reforms under the French presidency of the EU."

A humanitarian crisis has developed on the Polish-Belarusian border over the past week after months of simmering.

Poland and the EU accuse Belarus of stoking the border chaos by sending more and more migrants to the border in retaliation for sanctions imposed against Minsk.

Beyond the differences with Belarus, there are deep divisions in the EU over how best to handle migrants arriving with dreams of a better life.

The EU's eastern nations, the richer northern states where many of the newcomers aspire to live, and the Mediterranean-shore countries where many of them arrive have been clashing over where to place people since a 2015 crisis exposed shortcomings in the bloc’s system.

European diplomats say finding compromises to those divisions during the French EU presidency is likely to prove even more difficult, given that the usual six-month mandate will be overshadowed by the French presidential elections.

For Mr Macron, appearing to act on migration is important given that conservative and far-right parties will seek to focus part of the debate on the migrant issue, something on which he is considered to be weaker.

With about 22,000 migrants crossing the English Channel this year, Mr Macron also said there was a problem between London and Paris.

"We have the British, who oscillate between partnership and provocation. We need to further strengthen collaboration," he said.

"If those who want to join Britain have family there, it must be part of family reunification. If they are smuggled, we have to break this system."