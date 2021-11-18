Belarus tells EU to open humanitarian corridor for migrants as camps are cleared

Belarus is calling on the EU to take care of 2,000 of the people stranded at the Polish border, where some migrants started leaving their makeshift camps on Thursday.

President Alexander Lukashenko made the proposal for a humanitarian corridor in a call to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the stand-off, his office said.

The call led to confusion after Belarus claimed that Ms Merkel had agreed to discuss the idea with her fellow EU leaders, who back Poland in its tussle with Belarus.

But a German government source said: “Germany did not agree to this. It’s a European problem, on which Germany is not acting alone.”

The call between the German and Belarusian leaders was their second in a week, and came after Russian President Vladimir Putin urged EU leaders to deal with Minsk directly.

The discussions did not please Poland, which weighed in on Thursday to caution against holding talks with Mr Lukashenko at all.

“We have to be aware of the fact that any direct talks with Lukashenko suit him because they legitimise his regime,” said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

He said Poland would oppose any humanitarian corridor because it could encourage more people to enter the EU illegally via its eastern border.

Migrants line up to be registered on a special flight to Iraq at the National Airport outside Minsk, Belarus. AP

Belarus's proposal

Belarus said there were about 7,000 refugees on its territory, migrants the West suspects Belarus has ferried to the border in order to undermine the EU.

Mr Lukashenko, who denies this, told Ms Merkel that Belarus could arrange for 5,000 of them to return home “to the extent possible and provided refugees agree to it”.

State media said two camps near the Polish border were left empty on Thursday as some Iraqi migrants were flown back to Baghdad.

Poland confirmed that some people had left the camps, but said Belarus had “not withdrawn from the plan to destabilise Poland”.

“The coming days will still be demanding for Polish soldiers and officers,” said government spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn, who claimed that Polish guards had been attacked with stones and blinded with lasers.

“Poland is still struggling with a hybrid warfare operation conducted against the whole European Union,” he said.

“This action is being directed by Belarusian services, supported by Russia from the very beginning.”

Today 🇬🇧Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP met with 🇵🇱Defence Minister @mblaszczak to discuss our military cooperation, upholding the UK’s support to Poland, and our commitment to NATO’s @BG_Poland_eFP pic.twitter.com/KVKq1EwKo6 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 18, 2021

Russia, which is Belarus’s main political and military backer, in turn blamed the West for escalating tension on the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed criticism expressed by Belarus and some humanitarian groups about how Polish border guards have treated the migrants.

“One cannot help but see that western countries are using the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border as a new reason for tension in the region,” Mr Putin said.

He suggested Mr Lukashenko should start a dialogue with the Belarusian opposition. Many of his leader’s critics were arrested or fled the country after a disputed election last year.

Warsaw is calling for a further tightening of the sanctions imposed since then against Belarus, which it is suspected of trying to retaliate against by ferrying migrants to the border.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, on a visit to Poland, said he would stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the country.

A statement by G7 foreign ministers issued on Thursday called on Belarus to “cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign”.

“The actions of the Belarusian regime are an attempt to deflect attention from its ongoing disregard for international law, fundamental freedoms and human rights, including those of its own people,” they said.