Duke and Duchess of Cambridge throw wildflower seedbombs with scouts at Cop26

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited scouts in one of their first engagements at Cop26.

The royal couple attended Alexandra Park Sports Hub in Dennistoun to meet scouts and learn about the group's #PromiseToThePlanet campaign. They joined children throwing wildflower seedbombs onto a bank to rewild it.

They were hosted by Lewis Howe, 12, one of the 26 #OneStepGreener ambassadors announced by the UK government.

The ambassadors have been chosen due to work they do that goes above and beyond to address climate change.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the Scouts during the visit in Glasgow. PA

Through scouting, Lewis has been taking positive action on climate by encouraging schools in Scotland to reduce waste by using surplus food to create meals for those in need using environmentally friendly packaging.

Read More Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Earthshot Prize ceremony - in pictures

The couple discussed his work with him and undertook activities that demonstrate how scouting is helping to equip young people with the skills to tackle climate change.

Lewis is part of the Laurencekirk Scout Group and through his efforts he has been working with politicians to challenge every secondary school in Scotland to reduce food waste.

Meet our final 26 #OneStepGreener Ambassadors 💚



Going above and beyond, they symbolise the very best in UK climate leadership by taking steps to make their lives, and the lives of others greener.#COP26 | #TogetherForOurPlanet



🔗 https://t.co/WDQlORT2KO pic.twitter.com/omGT7mADtk — COP26 (@COP26) October 22, 2021

The royal couple were also told about the work scouts across the globe have been doing as part of the group's #PromiseToThePlanet campaign, which is raising awareness of the consequences of climate change and encouraging individual as well as collective action.

The Duchess of Cambridge is joint president of the Scout Association alongside the Duke of Kent.

Earlier, the Duke of Cambridge tweeted that he was excited to showcase the work of the Earthshot Prize winners and said he was "hopeful" about what could be achieved.

#COP26 is a landmark moment for the future of our planet — I’m proud that our @EarthshotPrize Finalists will be joining me in Glasgow to show the world that there is reason to be optimistic.



I’m hopeful about what can be achieved. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 1, 2021

"It is a landmark moment for the future of our planet — I’m proud that our @EarthshotPrize finalists will be joining me in Glasgow to show the world that there is reason to be optimistic," he tweeted.

"I’m hopeful about what can be achieved."

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize this year, under which five finalists receive a £1 million ($1.18m) grant towards their environmental work.