UK's Queen Elizabeth II ordered to rest on medical grounds

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland today and “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”, Buckingham Palace says.

The palace said there was no Covid-related illness behind the medical advice but did not release further details about her condition.

The queen, 95, was seen at Windsor Castle for her last public engagement on Tuesday before the announcement.

A two-day trip to Northern Ireland was cancelled on Wednesday – the first acknowledgment of the rest order issued by doctors.

“The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

The queen has had a busy few days and hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening.

She is resting at Windsor Castle but is still expected to attend events linked to the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of the month.

The queen is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee - 70 years on the throne - next year.

She still keeps a busy diary of events and audiences and deals with her daily red boxes of official papers.

She held two audiences on Tuesday via video link from Windsor Castle, greeting the Japanese ambassador Hajime Hayashi and the EU ambassador Joao de Almeida, followed by the investment summit in the evening.

Last weekend, she enjoyed a day at the races at Ascot, and on Monday held a virtual audience with the new governor-general of New Zealand.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the Queen had turned down the Oldie of the Year trophy because she feels she does not meet the criteria, believing "you are only as old as you feel".

Prince Philip, the Queen's husband of 73 years, died in April, aged 99.