Britain secures £10bn in green deals before Global Investment Summit

A Spanish-backed offshore windfarm is at the centre of almost £10 billion ($13.72bn) in fresh foreign capital for Britain’s green economy, after the UK netted deals before the Global Investment Summit.

Electric utility company Iberdrola plans to invest £6bn through Scottish Power in the East Anglia Hub offshore windfarms, creating 7,000 jobs subject to securing planning consent and a contract for difference.

The investment is one of 18 new trade and investment deals that will support green growth and create 18,000 jobs secured by London's GIS, which takes place on Tuesday and will feature global names such as Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

The package of deals will boost growth in vital sectors such as wind and hydrogen energy and sustainable homes, as well as carbon capture and storage as Britain’s pushes ahead with its ambitious bid to be net-zero by 2050.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the “the world’s top investors” saw the potential in the UK for growth and innovation in the industries of the future.

“The fantastic £9.7bn of new investment … will power our economic recovery, creating thousands of jobs and helping to level up across the country,” he said.

Mr Johnson said the deals were “just the start” as the country looked ahead to the Cop26 environmental summit in Glasgow, Scotland, next month and beyond.

The GIS aims to advance the government’s 10-point plan for a greener economy, unveiled by Mr Johnson in November last year with a pledge to invest £12bn in the transition away from fossil fuels.

The summit will demonstrate how the £12bn is creating and supporting UK jobs and make the case for global investment in Britain’s green economy.

Iberdrola’s investment will create the company’s biggest offshore wind development in the world and supply enough green energy to power 2.7 million British homes.

The utility company shares Mr Johnson’s 10-point plan vision, according to Iberdrola’s chairman, Ignacio Galan, with its £6bn investment “a significant step to achieving enough offshore wind to power every UK home by 2030”.

Meanwhile, global logistics company Prologis intends to invest £1.5bn over the next three years to develop net-zero carbon warehouses across London, the South-East and Midlands, supporting about 14,000 new jobs.

“We believe private sector innovation has, and will continue, to play a major role in overcoming the environmental challenges the world faces today,” said Hamid Moghadam, chief executive of Prologis, which is based in California in the US.

The £9.7bn secured by Britain through the GIS event is in addition to the £5.8bn already committed for sustainable projects since Mr Johnson launched his 10-point plan a year ago.

These new figures are yet more evidence that going green means creating high-quality jobs across the UK.



The GIS, which takes place two weeks before Cop26, will have 200 global business leaders and top investors gather at the Science Museum in London to examine how the private sector can help the UK to reach global net-zero and achieve green growth.

At the summit, the government will also unveil a new Investment Atlas – an online platform to help international investors identify and execute high priority investment opportunities across the UK.

To date, 53 are on the Atlas, each with a strong sustainability element, including offshore wind substructures in Scotland, manufacturing ports in Teesside and Humber, and sustainable food systems delivery in Telford.

“The UK is the best investment destination in the world and our Investment Atlas will help to drive more investment into green industries across the UK, and make it easier for businesses to make decisions on where and what to invest in,” said International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan who will also attend GIS.

“These investment deals announced today will create jobs, boost the economy, spread prosperity and level up the country as we build back better and greener.”

The government is set to unveil its net-zero strategy this week, setting out how the UK will deliver on its commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.