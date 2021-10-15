UK's Queen Elizabeth II 'irritated' by lack of climate action

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has appeared to suggest that she is irritated by a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis.

Her remarks emerged in clips of a conversation filmed on a phone camera during a trip to Cardiff for the opening of the Welsh Senedd.

Two video clips, parts of which are inaudible, show the Queen chatting with the Duchess of Cornwall and Elin Jones, the Welsh Parliament's presiding officer.

At one point she appears to be talking about the Cop26 climate conference, and can be heard saying she does not know who is going to the event, which will begin in Glasgow at the end of this month.

"I've been hearing all about Cop ... I still don't know who's coming," Elizabeth says.

In another clip, the queen appears to say it is "irritating" when "they talk, but they don't do".

Ms Jones then says she had been watching Prince William "on television this morning saying there's no point going into space, we need to save the Earth".

William had spoken about what the Cop26 summit needed to focus on.

"I think for Cop to communicate very clearly and very honestly what the problems are and what the solutions are going to be, is critical,” he said

"We can't have more clever speak, clever words, but not enough action."

William has criticised the space race, saying the world's greatest minds should focus on trying to fix their own planet.

His comments, in an interview with BBC Newscast, were aired the day after Star Trek's William Shatner, 90, made history by becoming the oldest person in space.

The actor, known for his role as space voyager Capt James T Kirk, lifted off from the Texas desert on Wednesday in a rocket built by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's space travel company Blue Origin.