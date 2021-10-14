Squid Game: UK police say road sign unrelated to Netflix show

Police in England have told people to disregard a mysterious road sign with symbols similar to those seen in the Netflix show Squid Game.

The yellow sign - which features a triangle, a circle, a square and an arrow pointing left - was spotted at a junction of the M4, near the town of Slough in Berkshire.

The force said on social media that the sign indicated a roadworks diversion and that the symbols, which appear on a business card in Squid Game, were completely unrelated to the highly successful TV series.

Evening all,



So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame



It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew! #P6110 pic.twitter.com/eIGcMJPuzf — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 11, 2021

The dystopian survival drama has been a breakout hit in Britain and around the world since its release in September.

Netflix announced that the nine-part series, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is its biggest show on record, having attracted 111 million viewers in its first 28 days on Netflix.

That surpassed period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million households in its first month.

Minyoung Kim, Netflix's vice president of content for Korea, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, told CNN: "When we first started investing in Korean series and films in 2015, we knew we wanted to make world-class stories for the core K-content fans across Asia and the world.

"Today, Squid Game has broken through beyond our wildest dreams."

