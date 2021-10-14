Squid Game: UK police say road sign unrelated to Netflix show

Symbols similar to those in Korean horror-drama appeared on M4 motorway

Neil Murphy
Oct 14, 2021

Police in England have told people to disregard a mysterious road sign with symbols similar to those seen in the Netflix show Squid Game.

The yellow sign - which features a triangle, a circle, a square and an arrow pointing left - was spotted at a junction of the M4, near the town of Slough in Berkshire.

The force said on social media that the sign indicated a roadworks diversion and that the symbols, which appear on a business card in Squid Game, were completely unrelated to the highly successful TV series.

The dystopian survival drama has been a breakout hit in Britain and around the world since its release in September.

Netflix announced that the nine-part series, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is its biggest show on record, having attracted 111 million viewers in its first 28 days on Netflix.

Read more
‘Squid Game’ without deadly penalties: games based on Netflix show to be held in Abu Dhabi

That surpassed period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million households in its first month.

Minyoung Kim, Netflix's vice president of content for Korea, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, told CNN: "When we first started investing in Korean series and films in 2015, we knew we wanted to make world-class stories for the core K-content fans across Asia and the world.

"Today, Squid Game has broken through beyond our wildest dreams."

Squid Game - in pictures

Image 1 of 11

Green light, red light game played in 'Squid Game'. Photo: Netflix

Updated: October 14th 2021, 2:35 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article IEA: global energy crisis could boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day
An image that illustrates this article Public health head warns Cop26 could spark fresh wave of Covid
An image that illustrates this article Squid Game: UK police say road sign unrelated to Netflix show
An image that illustrates this article UK government helps father of British Army interpreter to flee Afghanistan