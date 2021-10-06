Heathrow Airport hit by new queue trouble caused by glitch in e-gates

Heathrow Airport has been hit by lengthy queues of passengers caused by a glitch in its e-gates.

The west London airport apologised to people stuck in corridors after arriving on flights on Wednesday morning.

Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, has in recent weeks been blighted by huge queues due to problems with e-gates and a shortage of staff to check people’s documents at immigration desks.

A spokesperson for Heathrow told The National that the failure of e-gates was part of a wider set of problems to hit Border Force’s nationwide electronic system this morning.

“Earlier today, a systems failure impacted the e-gates, which are staffed and operated by Border Force,” a spokesperson for the airport said.

“This issue, which impacted a number of ports of entry, has since been resolved and the e-gates at Heathrow are back up and running again. Our teams remain on hand and are working with Border Force to monitor the situation, and to get passengers on their way as quickly as possible."

Border Force is an immigration, customs and law enforcement team of the UK Home Office.

One person said they flew in from New York on Wednesday morning to find “massive lines in immigration”. Another passenger reported a long wait in Terminal 5, where social distancing advice was impossible to observe.

“Unreal queues at @HeathrowAirport T5 immigration. E-Gates are down and ‘additional’ Covid checks need to be carried out is the reason given. Brilliant, thousands of people from all over the world crammed together in a queue, no social distancing etc. Embarrassing for the UK.”

E-gates at Heathrow Airport in London, UK, used by passengers to scan their passports suffered a failure on Wednesday morning. Christian Jones / Twitter

Another frustrated traveller said she was with someone suffering from a “serious back injury” and airport staff had not given them any explanation for the “border control in utter chaos”.

Earlier, Heathrow responded to multiple complaints from passengers on social media. The airport wrote on Twitter: “We’re aware of an issue impacting the e-gates, which are staffed and operated by Border Force.

“We apologise for the impact this is having on your journey.

“Our teams are working closely with Border Force to resolve this as quickly as possible.”