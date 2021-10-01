Dramatic moment driver flips his car and slams into toll booth

Police in central England have released dramatic footage showing the moment a drug-driver lost control of his car and slammed into a stationary vehicle at a toll booth.

The man’s car could be seen flipping onto its side in mid-air before careering into the back of another vehicle.

Swab samples taken from the man showed he had ingested several controlled drugs.

Neither driver was hurt in the crash but a female toll booth tender suffered injuries for which she continues to receive treatment.

The incident happened at a toll on the M6 highway in Great Wyrley on the morning of August 25 2020. The footage has only now been released by police.

A 28-year-old man was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving. Police have not released his name for legal reasons.

He went on to be convicted of the offence and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and disqualified from driving for three years.

A court also ordered him to carry out community service and re-take his driving test.

Inspector Sion Hathaway from Staffordshire Police’s central motorway police group said the video should serve as a warning to other drivers considering getting behind the wheel after taking drugs.

"This was a terrifying incident for the individuals caught in the consequences of this reckless driver’s decision to take drugs,” he said.

"It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured.

"I hope that this footage presents a real warning to anyone who is thinking about getting behind the wheel in an intoxicated state.

"You not only risk your own life, but the lives of others."