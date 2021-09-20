Boris Johnson asks world leaders to fill the pledge pot of Cop26

Coal barges queue up on the Mahakam River, Indonesia, before being burnt in power stations. Coal emissions are the biggest contributor to global warming. Reuters

It’s going to cost a lot to save the world. That’s the message that Boris Johnson is taking to the United Nations.

If the cornerstone to the 2015 Paris Agreement was about agreeing a temperature – keeping rises to within (an optimistic) 1.5°C then Cop26 will be about cementing the price for that goal.

Going green costs money. Building wind or solar farms comes with a heavy outlay. Hence the need for an at least $100billion-a-year commitment from governments and much more from the private sector.

Rich countries missed the goal last year, according to the OECD, which said there was just a 2 per cent increase from 2019 levels towards helping developing nations deal with climate.

That is why Boris Johnson raised the stakes for Glasgow telling fellow leaders they "must get serious about filling the $100 billion pot that the developing world needs". On the plane to New York he admitted that there was only a “six out of 10” chance of getting world leaders to agree the pledge before November’s conference.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrvies at New York's JFK airport hoping to raise funds to combat climate change. PA

He made the comment while flying into New York for the UN General Assembly where Mr Johnson hopes to cajole or arm-twist other nations into paying up. Foremost among them will be America, which recent research has shown is paying only 4 per cent of its fair share.

The British Prime Minister might suggest to President Joe Biden that a reasonable US contribution would be the proposed figure of $40bn.

If Mr Biden agrees – as he may well do in an announcement at the UN tomorrow – then this could start building the momentum for other big powers to contribute to the pot.

For momentum is key in the weeks leading up to big summits. If Mr Johnson, along with COP26 President Alok Sharma, can reel in the cash, then Glasgow could well prove a notable success.

But failure is still a possibility. The Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, has yet to confirm if he will be among the 100 leaders coming to Glasgow. China is the world’s biggest carbon emitter and is currently building 43 coal-fired power stations along with 18 blast furnaces, adding 1.5 per cent more to its current emissions. This is despite a pledge for its emissions to peak before 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2060.

The climate is not being helped by the overheating relationship between Britain, the US and China. But a deal in Glasgow could actually lower both the political and physical temperature.

The bickering of international politics comes at a time when the world’s youth are getting increasingly jittery at the state the planet will be in when they start running governments in 20 or 30 years.

A recent international survey found that 56 per cent of 16 to 25-year-olds believed that humanity was already doomed. To avoid ‘climate doomism’ taking hold to the point that the next generation simply gives up, the older generation can perhaps help by digging deep into their pockets.

Mr Johnson is chairing a round table of world leaders on Monday to address major gaps on emissions targets and climate finance.

The closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the annual high-level week of the UN General Assembly will include leaders from a few dozen countries representing industrialised nations, emerging economies and vulnerable developing countries, said Selwin Hart, special adviser to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on climate action.

"The alarm bell needs to be rung," he said. "Countries are not on target, really, to bridge these gaps in mitigation, finance and adaptation."

The round table discussion aims to ensure a successful outcome at the UN climate conference being held in Glasgow, even as recent reports show major economies are far off track on their emission reduction goals and climate finance commitments.

Between 35 and 40 countries have said they will participate in the COP26 pledging process so far.