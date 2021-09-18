UAE and UK make joint climate change pledge

James Cleverly, UK Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa, signed a joint climate action plan with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate. Reuters

The UAE and the UK on Saturday made a joint climate change pledge ahead of Britain hosting the Cop26 summit in November.

The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral co-operation to speed up climate action and environmental protection.

It was signed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate, and James Cleverly, UK Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa.

Today we signed an MoU with @JamesCleverly ahead of the UK-hosted #COP26 in November. Both the #UAE and #UK have agreed to take joint, decisive #climateaction to accelerate economic growth, job creation and sustainable development. #UAEforClimate pic.twitter.com/RiIbbWZ4cr — Office Of The UAE Special Envoy For Climate Change (@uaeclimateenvoy) September 18, 2021

The memorandum of understanding comes before the UN climate summit in November, due to be held in the city of Glasgow. The deal offers a framework for wide-ranging co-operation by government entities, companies and research agencies in support of realising Cop26 goals.

The agreement aligns with the UAE’s recently launched Principles of the 50 road map to mark the country’s Golden Jubilee.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber said the agreement builds on the UAE's support of the UK's climate initiatives.

"Fifteen years ago, the UAE made a strategic decision to invest heavily in innovation and low-carbon energy, especially renewables and in partnership with other countries," he said.

"In the UK, we were an anchor investor in some of the country’s largest wind projects – including Dudgeon and the London Array – that have helped make Great Britain the world’s leading market for offshore wind energy.

"Today’s MoU, on the eve of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, builds on our long-standing partnership with the UK, including on environmental co-operation and investment. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration across all sectors to help support and realise the bold ambitions the UK has outlined for Cop26."

Under the deal, the UAE and the UK will work together in seeking to deliver on the Paris Agreement, including by reducing emissions to keep 1.5°C in reach, facilitating greater action on adaptation, mobilising finance for climate action and collaborating on pathways to low emission and climate-resilient growth.

The UAE was the first country in the region to ratify and sign the Paris Accords and the first in the Middle East and North Africa to set an economy-wide reduction in emissions by 2030, as part of its second Nationally Determined Contributions.

The agreement with the UK focuses on facilitating the exchange of information on policies, programmes, regulations and business models that support joint efforts on climate action.

It will also improve research and development, promote investments and the adoption of technology, and support private sector collaboration as well as assist with co-ordination and co-operation on development and humanitarian activities.

November’s UN climate summit will include the official launch of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate, co-founded by the UAE and the US with endorsement from the UK’s Cop26 presidency.

UAE-based players Goodlands Riders: Jamshaid Butt, Ali Abid, JD Mahesh, Vibhor Shahi, Faizan Asif, Nadeem Rahim Rose Hill Warriors: Faraz Sheikh, Ashok Kumar, Thabreez Ali, Janaka Chathuranga, Muzammil Afridi, Ameer Hamza

Essentials The flights Emirates and Etihad fly direct from the UAE to Geneva from Dh2,845 return, including taxes. The flight takes 6 hours. The package Clinique La Prairie offers a variety of programmes. A six-night Master Detox costs from 14,900 Swiss francs (Dh57,655), including all food, accommodation and a set schedule of medical consultations and spa treatments.

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

