Holiday bookings surge as England’s entry restrictions eased

People living in England are rushing to book foreign holidays on Friday after the UK announced changes to Covid-fighting travel restrictions to and from the country.

Some travel companies reported bookings had risen by more than 200 per cent, especially for the period including the October half-term school break.

Airline stocks rose last week in anticipation of an easing of restrictions.

Ryanair and the owner of British Airways, IAG SA, both rose about 9 per cent, and EasyJet was up 11 per cent.

A “red list” of countries from which quarantine on return is mandatory has been retained, but the “amber list” has been scrapped.

Some conditions remain even for countries on the green list.

People who are fully immunised with a Covid-19 vaccine recognised by the UK – those of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen – will no longer need to take a pre-departure test before arriving in, or returning to, England from non-red list destinations.

From the end of October, the PCR test on day two will be replaced by a cheaper lateral flow test.

The changes were announced on Friday.

Eight countries will move from the red list to the green one on September 22. They are Turkey, the Maldives, Egypt, Oman, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kenya and Sri Lanka.

Alan French, chief executive of travel agency Thomas Cook, said half-term bookings were up 200 per cent compared with those in August.

“I would expect this weekend to be the biggest of the year so far as people take advantage of the great deals on offer, the new easier rules on testing and the simplified system for international travel,” he said.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said bookings had soared “by more than 250 per cent” and that Turkey was “exceptionally popular”.

“Thanks to the certainty that [the] announcement has given customers, destinations right across the board are selling well, whether it’s for late-summer sun, winter or next summer. As you might expect, half-term dates have also seen a surge in bookings for families,” he said.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of holiday company TUI UK, said there had been “an uptick in bookings for Turkey in October” and expected a boost in customer confidence with the new rules.

Flight-booking website Skyscanner said it had a 133 per cent spike in traffic in the 30 minutes after the announcement by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Chris Parker, a director at ferry company DFDS, said: “We’ve seen an immediate spike in visits to the website and uptick in bookings for October onwards.”

The devolved nations of the UK set their own entry rules.

The Scottish government said it would drop the traffic light system but would not follow England in removing the pre-departure test requirement for the fully vaccinated returning from non-red list countries. It said it would not change to using lateral flow tests on day two.

The Welsh government said it would consider the UK government’s proposed changes.

Both administrations said they would mirror the changes to the red list destinations.

In Northern Ireland, the traffic light system will change on October 4, with a single “red list” of high-risk destinations and a “simplified process” for travellers arriving from anywhere else in the world.

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The specs: 2017 Dodge Viper SRT Price, base / as tested Dh460,000 Engine 8.4L V10 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 645hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 813Nm @ 5,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 16.8L / 100km

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

How Sputnik V works

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

Ten10 Cricket League Venue and schedule Sharjah Cricket Stadium, December 14 to 17 Teams Maratha Arabians Leading player: Virender Sehwag; Top picks: Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim; UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Zahoor Khan Bengal Lions Leading player: Sarfraz Ahmed; Top picks: Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman; UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Rameez Shahzad Kerala Kings Leading player: Eoin Morgan; Top picks: Kieron Pollard, Sohail Tanvir; UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Imran Haider Pakhtoons Leading player: Shahid Afridi; Top picks: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal; UAE players: Amjad Javed, Saqlain Haider Punjabi Legends Leading player: Shoaib Malik; Top picks: Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan; UAE players: Ghulam Shabber, Shareef Asadullah Team Sri Lanka Cricket Will be made up of Colombo players who won island’s domestic limited-overs competition

