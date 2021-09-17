Turkey joins eight countries removed from UK red list for travel

Travelers disembark from the Eurostar train from Paris at St Pancras International station in London. The UK is set to overhaul its international travel rules, easing the burden on passengers and giving a boost to the beleaguered industry. Getty Images

Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan are among the eight countries that will be removed from the UK's red list, it was announced on Friday.

Restrictions will also be lifted from September 22 on the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya.

The announcement was made by UK transport Secretary Grant Shapps in a series of tweets in which he confirmed that, as of October 4, the UK's Covid travel rules will be overhauled and its traffic light system replaced with a single red list.

The government said the "amber" list covering travel from much of the world, including Europe, would be abolished, reflecting high levels of vaccination against Covid-19 by other nations.

The reform comes after strong disquiet among the public and the travel industry over byzantine rules that enforced PCR laboratory tests, making summer holidays prohibitively expensive for many families.

"Today's changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system," added Mr Shapps said.

"One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry."

Only the "red" list will remain, requiring travellers to quarantine in government-approved hotels if they are arriving from Covid hotspots.

We’ll also be introducing a new simplified system for international travel from Mon 4 Oct 🌐, replacing the current approach with a single red list 🔴 and simplified measures for the rest of the world - striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No.1 priority. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 17, 2021

If a country is on on this red list, then the 10-day hotel quarantine at a cost of £2,285 per person still applies.

However, fully vaccinated travellers from countries not on the red list will be no longer need to take a PCR test before they travel, and only need to take a lateral flow test on or before the second day of their return.

The move will greatly reduce the costs currently associated with international travel and was welcomed by the travel industry which has long complained the Covid rules are too burdensome and expensive.

"Moving from the established three traffic light system to a red list, and a two-tier entry regime for vaccinated or non-vaccinated passengers, brings greater clarity to entry requirements and recognises the vaccination status of an additional 17 countries," said Dale Keller, chief executive of the Board of Airline Representatives UK.

His approval came with a caveat, though, and he warned the new system will only be effective an non-discriminatory "when fully vaccinated status is recognised for all travellers to the UK."

"Testing requirements for many remains costly and excessive, and a significant number of inbound markets for the UK will still remain unfairly treated."

