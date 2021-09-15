Duchess of Cambridge meets RAF crew who evacuated Afghans from Kabul

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at RAF Brize Norton to meet meet military personnel and civilians who helped evacuate Afghans from their country. Photo: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has met RAF aircrews and medics who helped evacuate thousands of Afghans from their country following the Taliban takeover.

The duchess, 39, arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire this afternoon to meet military personnel and civilians involved in the rescue efforts.

After the Taliban swept into Kabul on August 15, thousands of people descended on the city’s airport in a bid to flee the insurgents.

As part of Operation Pitting, Britain airlifted thousands of Afghans including 850 who arrived at RAF Brize Norton where they were given practical support like food, clothing, children’s toys and medical help while their details were processed.

The duchess was dressed in navy trousers, a white top and a beige blazer for her meeting.

Servicemen and women greeted her with a salute before she was seen laughing and chatting with them while observing social distancing.

The Duchess of Cambridge chats to an RAF service member during a visit to RAF Brize Norton to meet military personnel and civilians who helped evacuate Afghans from their country. Picture: PA

Operation Pitting involved every unit at the military base, with personnel working alongside the Royal Navy, Army, local authorities and aid organisations in Afghanistan and the UK.

Brize Norton’s full fleet of RAF transport aircraft flew around the clock to support the evacuation, including a record flight for an RAF C17 Globemaster which carried 439 passengers out of Kabul.

Aircraft involved in the operation also carried supplies ranging from clothing and baby food for the evacuees.

