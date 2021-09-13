UK chief medical officers recommend Covid shots for children aged 12 to 15

A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer vaccine which has been recommended for UK children aged 12 to 15. EPA

Senior health officials in Britain have recommended that children aged 12 to 15 be offered at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

All four of the UK's Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) said they were recommending vaccines for children on “public health grounds” and it was “likely vaccination will help reduce transmission of Covid-19 in schools”.

They said their decision takes into account the potential for the disruption of pupils' education and addresses mental health concerns.

Earlier this month, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said Covid-19 presents a very low risk for healthy children and vaccination would only offer a marginal benefit.

But they suggested that the wider issues, such as education, should be taken into consideration and examined by the UK's CMOs.

Some three million children could now be offered a vaccine through their schools if ministers in England and the UK's devolved nations decide to accept the CMO's advice.

Under the UK's system, there is an individual CMO for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The CMOs said in the advice: “Covid-19 is a disease which can be very effectively transmitted by mass spreading events, especially with Delta variant.

“Having a significant proportion of pupils vaccinated is likely to reduce the probability of such events which are likely to cause local outbreaks in, or associated with, schools.

“They will also reduce the chance an individual child gets Covid-19. This means vaccination is likely to reduce (but not eliminate) education disruption.”

Social distancing signs are displayed on the floor as pupils return to school at Copley Academy in England. Getty.

After seeking advice from a range of experts, including medical colleges, the CMOs said they consider education “one of the most important drivers of improved public health and mental health”.

They added: “The effects of disrupted education, or uncertainty, on mental health are well recognised. There can be lifelong effects on health if extended disruption to education leads to reduced life chances.”

The CMOs have asked for the JCVI now to look at whether second doses should be given to children and young people aged 12 to 15 once more data comes through internationally.

Thousands of children who are shielding or live with vulnerable people have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Reports suggest that Boris Johnson will outline England's strategy to deal with coronavirus on Tuesday, and will rule out future lockdowns with the focus instead on vaccine booster shots to deal with a rise in cases.

The NHS in England has already been asked to prepare to roll out vaccines for all children aged 12 to 15 on the assumption that the CMOs would recommend the programme.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs: 2019 Lincoln MKC Price, base / as tested: Dh169,995 / Dh192,045 Engine: Turbocharged, 2.0-litre, in-line four-cylinder Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 253hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 389Nm @ 2,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.7L / 100km

Other must-tries Tomato and walnut salad A lesson in simple, seasonal eating. Wedges of tomato, chunks of cucumber, thinly sliced red onion, coriander or parsley leaves, and perhaps some fresh dill are drizzled with a crushed walnut and garlic dressing. Do consider yourself warned: if you eat this salad in Georgia during the summer months, the tomatoes will be so ripe and flavourful that every tomato you eat from that day forth will taste lacklustre in comparison. Badrijani nigvzit A delicious vegetarian snack or starter. It consists of thinly sliced, fried then cooled aubergine smothered with a thick and creamy walnut sauce and folded or rolled. Take note, even though it seems like you should be able to pick these morsels up with your hands, they’re not as durable as they look. A knife and fork is the way to go. Pkhali This healthy little dish (a nice antidote to the khachapuri) is usually made with steamed then chopped cabbage, spinach, beetroot or green beans, combined with walnuts, garlic and herbs to make a vegetable pâté or paste. The mix is then often formed into rounds, chilled in the fridge and topped with pomegranate seeds before being served.

If you go The flights

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

