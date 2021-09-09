Met Police chief reappointment triggers backlash

Campaigners are calling for Dame Cressida Dick to be ‘properly investigated for her conduct’

Photo: Getty Images

Critics argue that London police chief Dame Cressida Dick should not be allowed to remain in office for a further two years. Photo: Getty Images

Laura O'Callaghan
Sep 9, 2021

London’s Metropolitan police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick must not be handed a two-year extension to her term in office, victims of police incompetence and corruption have demanded in an open letter.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, led the group of signatories to urge Prime Minister Boris Johnson to find a replacement for the policing chief.

In their scathing assessment of her performance, they said she had “presided over a culture of incompetence and cover-up” and should not have her contract renewed.

Dame Cressida, 60, became the first woman to lead London’s police force when she was appointed chief in April 2017.

This week reports suggested the government had offered her a two-year extension to her five-year contract, which is due to expire next April.

The decision was said to have been made by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, in consultation with Downing Street and Sadiq Khan, the London mayor.

Those with knowledge of the process say the offer was extended because those most likely to replace her were not considered to be suitable for the top role.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, Baroness Lawrence and her fellow signatories wrote: “Dame Cressida Dick, who has presided over a culture of incompetence and cover-up, must not have her contract extended and must be properly investigated for her conduct, along with her predecessors and those in her inner circle, who she appointed and who have questions to answer.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock (11798757x) A woman is arrested at a vigil in memory of murdered Sarah Everard. Patsy Stevenson Sarah Everard vigil, Clapham, London, UK - 13 Mar 2021

Police arrest a woman at a London vigil in memory of Sarah Everard. Dame Cressida Dick resisted calls to resign over the Met's handling of the event. Photo: Shutterstock

“She should be replaced by an appointee from outside London, via a truly independent and transparent process.”

In March Dame Cressida was hit by mounting pressure to step down over her handling of the vigil on Clapham Common in memory of Sarah Everard, who was murdered by Met firearms officer Wayne Couzens.

The force met with a backlash after officers broke up the vigil and grabbed female demonstrators before handcuffing them and leading them away.

The group of seven critics who wrote the letter also include Lady Brittan, widow of former Tory home secretary Leon Brittan, BBC broadcaster Paul Gambaccini, Sir Edward Heath’s biographer Michael McManus, former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor, the brother of axe murder victim Daniel Morgan and the son of D-Day hero Lord Bramall.

They described themselves as “a group of concerned individuals seeking urgent and long overdue reform of policing, the police complaints system and, in particular, the Metropolitan Police Service”.

They continued: “Our stories and individual experiences are very different but we have all been victims of the incompetence and malpractice which pervades the leadership of the MPS. This includes racial discrimination, systemic corruption and the reckless and unjustified harassment of innocent people.

'After decades of equivocation and inertia, we are calling for immediate and decisive action from your administration.”

A Home Office spokesman told the PA news agency: "The appointment of the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service is a formal process which will be confirmed in the proper way."

Updated: September 9th 2021, 10:42 AM
