Omani student was killed near Harrods 'for his expensive watch’

Omani student Mohammed Al Araimi was killed in a knife attack in December 2019 after leaving a restaurant in London. Met Police/Shutterstock

Two robbers stabbed and killed a young Omani student they targeted for his expensive watch as he walked home close to London’s upmarket Harrods store, a court heard on Tuesday.

Mohammed Al Araimi, 20, had just left a restaurant when he was followed into an alley by two men who attacked him and his friend, a fellow student from King’s College London, Inner London Crown Court was told.

The first day of the murder trial of the two suspects heard that Al Araimi was stabbed in the chest and his companion, Nasser Kanoo, in the back but they were able to run away pursued by one of the attackers, said prosecutor Anthony Orchard.

Al Araimi collapsed seconds later close to the store in west London's Knightsbridge district.

Security staff and police rushed to help but they were unable to save his life and he was declared dead within 40 minutes of the attack in the early hours of December 6, 2019. Mr Kanoo, now 22, was taken to hospital and was discharged after treatment.

The two alleged attackers, Badir Rahim Alnazi, 24, a Kuwaiti, and German Arseboon Dilbaro, 23, went on trial on Tuesday accused of murder, grievous bodily harm and attempted robbery. Mr Alnazi admitted possessing a knife at the start of the trial.

The attack in the alleyway was captured on CCTV and Mr Alnazi initially chased the injured men after the double stabbing.

The alleged killers were then captured on security cameras walking away from the scene, the court was told.

A security camera outside a casino captured the pair together with their faces clearly visible. Police traced the men's movements back through London’s network of security cameras to show them setting off together from an area close to Mr Alnazi’s home more than 90 minutes before the attack.

Members of the public walk by the department store Harrods, in Knightsbridge. Getty Images

Police released pictures of the two men on January 7 to try to identify them. Mr Alnazi handed himself in the following day after seeing his picture on social media, the court was told.

Detectives arrested Mr Alnazi and used his phone to identify someone he had been speaking to regularly in the run-up to the killing. The second number belonged to Mr Dilbaro, the court heard.

Analysis of the signals from the phones was consistent with the pair being together as they walked through Knightsbridge.

But by the time police went to search for Mr Dilbaro, he had fled to Egypt, the court was told. He was arrested after he returned to the UK seven months later.

The trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks, continues.

