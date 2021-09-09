Afghan teenager killed himself fearing the UK would deport him

Young asylum seeker was 13 when he travelled alone to Britain

A teenage Afghan asylum seeker who feared being deported killed himself in Birmingham, a coroner concluded. Alamy

Laura O'Callaghan
Sep 9, 2021

A teenage Afghan asylum seeker who feared that he would be deported to the war-ravaged country killed himself in the UK this year, a coroner concluded.

The 19-year-old was only 13 when he arrived in the UK as an unaccompanied minor, having fled persecution in his home country.

The man has not been identified in reports at the request of family members in Afghanistan who say that to do so could put them at risk.

An inquest in Birmingham heard that having claimed asylum, he was granted temporary leave to remain in the UK until the age of 18, The Guardian reported.

But after he reached adulthood he risked being sent back to Afghanistan and was required to submit a further asylum application to the Home Office.

The inquest heard he was possibly a victim of modern slavery, having worked in a pizza shop without payment.

Stacy Clifford, his personal adviser who was responsible for helping him to make the transition into independent living, told the inquest he had voiced concern over his immigration status.

This, she claimed, caused him to lose interest in his studies and self-care.

She told the inquest: “He was a bit upset because he hadn’t heard from his solicitor about his immigration case.”

On April 21 he was found dead in the garden of his accommodation. Investigators believe he died the previous day.

Louise Hunt, senior coroner for Birmingham and Solihull, concluded that his death was suicide.

