Laurie Bristow 'on leave' after leading Britain's Kabul evacuation

Laurie Bristow, the UK ambassador to Afghanistan, is taking a short break after the intensive efforts to evacuate British citizens and Afghans from Kabul.

Martin Longden, a senior foreign office official and former envoy to Lebanon, is temporarily in charge. The announcement came as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab travelled to meet local and UK officials in Qatar.

The focus on the ground is the temporary relocation of the British embassy from Afghanistan to Doha, after the Taliban takeover of Kabul and the rest of the country.

Mr Raab is working with Sir Simon Gass, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s envoy for the Afghan transition, who in recent weeks met senior Taliban officials.

“In talks with the Taliban, Sir Simon has emphasised the importance of them allowing safe passage for those seeking to leave Afghanistan; of standing by their commitments to address the threat from terrorism; and of the importance of an inclusive government that respects human rights, particularly those of women and girls,” the UK foreign office said.

Mr Raab is in Qatar, where he said that the future "is going to be a challenge" that would require "a new set of strategies".

He said there were four key priorities: ensuring Afghanistan does not again become a safe haven for terrorists; preventing a humanitarian crisis; maintaining regional stability; and holding the Taliban to its commitment to a more inclusive government.

"Obviously, we'll be looking very carefully at what happens in the field of human rights and the treatment of women and girls."

Meanwhile, UK officials dealing with Afghans fleeing the country are regrouping in a new city.

“Dr Longden’s immediate priorities are to meet international partners in Qatar and build up the embassy team,” the foreign office said.

A statement said the embassy has “been temporarily relocated to Qatar until it can be re-established in Afghanistan”.

In Qatar, Mr Raab will also seek to assess the prospects of getting Kabul airport up and running, and hold talks with senior Qatar officials.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Celebratory gunfire light up part of the night sky after the last US aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul early on August 31, 2021. AFP

The foreign office said the UK is keen to work with international partners to ensure that the Taliban will “bear down” on terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Britain's last military flight left Kabul on Saturday after moving more than 15,000 people from the city in the two weeks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Mr Raab was heavily criticised for being on holiday in Crete when the Taliban closed in on Kabul.

THE DETAILS Deadpool 2 Dir: David Leitch Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Justin Dennison, Zazie Beetz Four stars

Uefa Nations League League A:

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

Results 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,600m; Winner: RB Kings Bay, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: AF Ensito, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m; Winner: AF Sourouh, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 8.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m; Winner: Baaher, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 9pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Mootahady, Antonio Fresu, Eric Lemartinel 9.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Dubai Canal, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Al Ain Cup – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Harrab, Bernardo Pinheiro, Majed Al Jahouri

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

Fifa Club World Cup quarter-final Kashima Antlers 3 (Nagaki 49’, Serginho 69’, Abe 84’)

