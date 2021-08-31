UK's Raab: real tangible gains from Afghanistan mission

A member of the NATO military forces stands guard at Resolute Support in Kabul in 2018. AFP

The 20-year Nato mission in Afghanistan brought “real tangible gains”, Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

He said the sacrifices of Nato troops had led to better education, fewer maternal deaths and a diminished terrorist threat from Afghanistan.

Mr Raab welcomed the UN Security Council’s demand that the Taliban protect those gains by upholding human rights and denying a safe haven to terrorists.

It came as the final US troops departed Afghanistan on Monday, ending a two-decade operation that ultimately failed to keep the Taliban out of power.

Mr Raab said Britain had to “recognise the new reality” of a Taliban regime but “focus on what we can do going forward”.

He said diplomatic staff were dealing with the hundreds of cases of people left behind following the two-week airlift.

The US exit means Nato powers no longer have access to Kabul airport, where tens of thousands of people were evacuated after the Taliban took power.

Nato forces will carry out counter-terror missions from outside Afghanistan if necessary, US President Joe Biden said.

The head of the UK’s Royal Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, told the Daily Telegraph that air strikes were possible in order to combat ISIS.

“What this boils down to is that we've got to be able to play a global role in the global coalition to defeat Daesh… whether it's strike or whether it's moving troops or equipment into a particular country at scale and at speed,” he said.

Until commercial flights can resume at the airport, safe passage out of Afghanistan will have to take place via third countries, Mr Raab said.

“That is a challenge, which is why we are holding, very squarely, the Taliban to their explicit assurances,” he told Sky News.

“They must allow safe passage, not just for our nationals, but other Afghans – particularly vulnerable ones – who wish to leave.”

US Army Major General Chris Donahue was the last American service member to leave Afghanistan, the Pentagon said. Reuters

Politicians in Europe hope to enlist Afghanistan’s neighbours to help process evacuees and prevent a refugee wave from spreading to the EU.

Security Council envoys described the safe passage out of Afghanistan as a key demand issued to the Taliban.

“This is of the utmost importance to us,” said US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “Everybody must be allowed to safely leave Afghanistan, for whatever reason, whenever they want, by air or by land.”

The resolution was put forward by Britain, France and the US. It passed after China and Russia, who have veto power in the council, abstained.

Passage of the resolution “makes clear that the international community stands with Afghans,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“There can be no return to repression or terror. We will push as one voice for safe passage, humanitarian access and respect for human rights.”

UK ambassador Barbara Woodward stressed the need to protect the rights of women, children and minority groups in Afghanistan.

Western leaders have highlighted schooling for girls – prohibited during the Taliban’s reign in the 1990s – as one of the key gains of the past 20 years.

“There were real tangible gains for all that sacrifice,” Mr Raab said. “We hadn’t seen, in those 20 years, Afghanistan used as a base for terrorist attacks abroad.

“We had, with our aid money and our wider development policy, got 10 million more children into education. If you look at the maternal mortality rate… that was down by close to 50 per cent.”