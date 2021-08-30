British Army Afghan interpreter hides in Kabul after UK rejection

Soldiers from a UK evacuation flight land in Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, on Sunday. AFP

An interpreter who worked with the British Army for many years before its final withdrawal from Afghanistan on Saturday is in hiding in Kabul after his application to enter the UK was rejected.

"Abdul-Ali", not his real name, received a letter from Britain's Interior Ministry, which said he and his family were being refused entry because they were a danger to "national security" and their "presence in the UK would not be conducive to the public good".

The verdict has baffled Abdul-Ali and he pleaded with the British government to reconsider.

"The situation is very dangerous for us right now," he told Sky News. "This is an emergency, it is very critical. The Taliban is killing people like me. Interpreters are the main target for the Taliban. They want to kill us.

"It's not trusted outside, it's dodgy. We are hiding in a basement of my friend's house and outside the Taliban is patrolling on the streets, knocking on people's doors."

The National on Monday disclosed that hundreds of Afghans are being spirited out of the country by an unofficial military veterans' network.

With food supplies in the basement hideout running low, Abdul-Ali and his family's fate now rests in the veterans' hands.

"I feel like we've left a friend behind. He's one of us," Cpl Vance Bacon-Sharratt told Sky News. "I wish there was something we could do for him. I feel like the country is indebted to him and we need to help him.

"There are photos of him in the same uniform as us. He wears a British flag on his arm and he believed in what we believed in. Now he's left in a basement somewhere, hiding for his life."

Cpl Bacon-Sharratt said Abdul-Ali was, in his eyes, unequivocally British.

Quote It's still not clear why they rejected it. I am not a risk, I don't pose any threat Abdul-Ali

It is not a belief shared by the UK's Interior Ministry, much to Abdul-Ali's consternation.

"I followed all of the application process for me and my family, including all of our biometric data, but after 20 days they sent it back saying your visa application is rejected," he said.

"It's still not clear why they rejected it. I am not a risk, I don't pose any threat."

Abdul-Ali's plight is not an isolated one: official government figures suggest more than 1,100 eligible Afghans and as many as 150 British passport holders have been unable to board evacuation flights.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly offered some comfort earlier on Monday when he told the BBC the government would “look at all kind of options” in moving eligible people to safety.

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Price, base: Dh429,090 Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 510hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 700Nm @ 1,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.2L / 100km

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: From Software (remaster by QLOC)

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Price: Dh199

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

