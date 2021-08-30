Taliban overture to India is 'masterful' move by Afghanistan's new rulers

Taliban official Sher Stanekzai said the new government in Kabul would seek trade ties with India. AP

The Taliban’s offer of bilateral relations with India is a “masterful” move that will significantly shape Asian geopolitics as the militant group seeks to bolster its image on the global stage, diplomatic observers say.

Sher Stanekzai, a top Taliban official, said India was “very important for this subcontinent” and that the Taliban would want to continue Afghanistan’s “cultural, economic, political and trade ties” with the country.

“We attach great importance to our trade, economic and political relations with India and want to maintain that relation," Mr Stanekzai, the deputy head of Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said in a video broadcast on Saturday.

New Delhi has historically shunned the Islamist group that it claims is backed by its arch-rival Pakistan, and has preferred to deal with the governments that came to power after a US-led coalition toppled the Taliban regime in 2001.

But after the collapse of the New Delhi-friendly and western-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani on August 15, India found itself isolated as its rivals China and Pakistan raced to embrace the new regime.

Mr Stanekzai, who is tipped to become foreign minister, said the new government in Kabul would want trade with India by a land route through Pakistan, which could anger Islamabad.

Pakistan has blocked New Delhi and Afghanistan from using its territory for trade, forcing Kabul and India to open air corridors.

Experts regard Mr Stanekzai's statement as the first formal contact with India after New Delhi pulled its diplomats out Kabul and moved more than 550 people from Afghanistan as the Taliban overran the city two weeks ago.

Amalendu Misra, professor in the department of politics, philosophy and religion at Lancaster University, UK, said the Taliban extending the olive branch to India was a recognition of New Delhi’s soft power on the global stage and its “constructive role” in rebuilding the war-torn country.

"It is conscious of the advantage it can gain by nurturing India rather than maintaining an antagonistic position,” Prof Misra told The National.

“Its attempts to reach out to New Delhi in opening up a trade corridor to India is a masterful decision."

India, like most nations, did not recognise the previous Taliban regime when it ruled the country under its strict interpretation of Islamic law from 1996 to 2001.

Its concerns included the Taliban being a proxy of Islamabad and the group's alleged ties with militant groups fighting Indian rule in the disputed Kashmir region.

New Delhi was further antagonised when an Indian plane was hijacked by Pakistan-based militants and taken to Kandahar in 1999, forcing India to release three Kashmir-linked militants in exchange for the passengers.

After the fall of the Taliban, India strengthened ties with Afghanistan through cultural, military, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

New Delhi invested more than $3 billion in development projects such as roads and dams, and also rebuilt Afghanistan’s Parliament building to curb Islamabad's influence.

India and Afghanistan established an air freight corridor for bilateral trade in 2017, giving the landlocked country access to India’s huge markets. Bilateral trade reached more than $1.5bn in 2019-2020.

While the Taliban may have regained military control over Afghanistan, they are struggling for global recognition and economic support.

For India, the biggest concerns are the Taliban's closeness to Islamabad and China's interest in the mineral-rich country, including an extension of its global Belt and Road Initiative through Afghanistan to connect Central Asia with the Indian Ocean through Pakistan’s Gwadar port.

India regards the $62bn section of BRI known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a threat to its sovereignty, as it passes through Pakistan-administered Kashmir that New Delhi claims as its territory.

Jitendra Nath Misra, a former Indian diplomat, believes the Taliban’s call to India could be part of a policy to strike a power balance in the region, as it does not want to be overwhelmed by China or Pakistan.

“The Taliban could behave in a pragmatic manner and they are mindful of the exponential growth of Chinese power. It is not the China of the 1990s, it is a vastly more powerful country,” Mr Misra told The National.

“The Chinese are interested in Afghanistan’s minerals. The Taliban would not want to be too dependent on China for national reconstruction."

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster with a decades-long career in TV. He has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Karam is also the founder of Takreem. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

The Bio Hometown: Bogota, Colombia

Favourite place to relax in UAE: the desert around Al Mleiha in Sharjah or the eastern mangroves in Abu Dhabi

The one book everyone should read: 100 Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. It will make your mind fly

Favourite documentary: Chasing Coral by Jeff Orlowski. It's a good reality check about one of the most valued ecosystems for humanity

