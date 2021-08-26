UK flies out more than 13,000 people from Afghanistan

A member of the RAF hands a child a toy as passengers evacuated from Afghanistan leave a British military aircraft at Brize Norton airbase in southern England on Thursday. AFP

The UK announced on Thursday that it had evacuated more than 13,000 people from Afghanistan, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government would continue its operation in Kabul after an attack at the airport.

"The military evacuation of Afghan and British nationals … has so far extracted 13,146 people out of Kabul since the mission began on Friday, August 13," Britain's Ministry of Defence said late on Thursday.

The total included embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy programme, and nationals from partner nations, the ministry said.

A suicide bomb attack on Thursday, claimed by ISIS, on the crowded gates of Kabul airport killed scores of civilians and 12 US troops, throwing into mayhem the rescue of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee.

After Mr Johnson chaired an emergency response meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, he said Britain's evacuations would continue "going up until the last moment".

Britain's Foreign Office issued a new advisory late on Thursday, saying there was a "high threat of terrorist attack" around the Kabul airport.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan this month from a US-backed government, sending thousands fleeing and potentially heralding a return to the militants' strict rule of two decades ago.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

