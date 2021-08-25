UK alters Kabul travel advice as Raab vows flights for 'every hour we have’

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated its Afghanistan travel advice for UK nationals late on Wednesday evening, because of fears of terrorist attacks.

“The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack,” the new advice reads.

“Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you are in the area of the airport, move away to a safe location and await further advice.”

The RAF still needs to fly out of Kabul nearly 2,000 Afghan interpreters and other staff who worked for Britain, as the evacuation operation enters its final days.

They have been assessed as eligible under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy and have passed security checks but remain there, PA reported.

Latest figures from the Minister of Defence put the number of people flown out of Afghanistan since the Taliban swept to power at more than 10,000.

But the end of the operation is rapidly approaching after US President Joe Biden rejected calls from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other allies to delay his August 31 deadline for remaining American troops.

As well as the almost 2,000 people eligible under the policy, “special cases” may be eligible for evacuation, such as LGBTQ advocates, judges and human rights activists.

The number of British citizens who still need to leave, and those who hold dual citizenship, was also unclear.

A total of 10,291 people, including more than 5,500 Afghans and their families, have been flown out by Britain since August 13, as the Taliban was making its rapid advance towards Kabul after the major departure of US troops.

The British Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday morning that 1,833 people had been flown out in the previous 24 hours.

A timetable for British troops to halt evacuations and begin their own exit has not been set out but is likely to come before the departure of American personnel.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “every hour” would be used to help people flee.

Mr Raab would not rule out UK troops having to depart by the end of Friday.

“The military planners are working through the limited time they need to draw down their personnel and equipment, and so they will firm up those details,” he told BBC Radio 4.

“We will use every hour and day we’ve got to maximise that throughout to get as many of those residual cases out.

“We’re going to keep going for every day and every hour that we’ve got left.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 People from Kabul and other provinces wait behind the Hamid Karzai International Airport gate as they try to enter the airport. Reuters

The Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs on Wednesday that Afghans who wanted to flee to Britain might be better off “trying to get to the border” as there were few places left on British rescue flights.

In a sometimes fraught online meeting with MPs, Mr Wallace was questioned about what Afghans who have been offered student places or fellowships in the UK should do.

“If they think they can make it to a third country, that may be a better option,” he said.

When pressed further, Mr Wallace said: “I recommend that they try and make it to the border … because it is higher profile going to the airport.

"That is where the Taliban will be focusing their efforts at the moment.”

But there was no suggestion that Afghans who have been told by western officials to travel to the airport for evacuation should change plans.

Mr Wallace declined to give an exact time for the UK’s final flight amid speculation that it could take place on Thursday.

Defence sources said on Tuesday night that there would be as little as 24 to 36 hours to allow the British military to pack up.

“What we don’t want to do is trigger a surge or a stampede, and we’ve already seen a number of people killed,” Mr Wallace told MPs.

“I can’t give you an exact time. It isn’t long. It is a really difficult position we’re in.”

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

The biog Most memorable achievement: Leading my first city-wide charity campaign in Toronto holds a special place in my heart. It was for Amnesty International's Stop Violence Against Women program and showed me the power of how communities can come together in the smallest ways to have such wide impact. Favourite film: Childhood favourite would be Disney's Jungle Book and classic favourite Gone With The Wind. Favourite book: To Kill A Mockingbird for a timeless story on justice and courage and Harry Potters for my love of all things magical. Favourite quote: "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." — Winston Churchill Favourite food: Dim sum Favourite place to travel to: Anywhere with natural beauty, wildlife and awe-inspiring sunsets.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. "Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so," said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients' money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. "We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client's) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own," he added. Mercer Wealth's clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year's global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients' looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. "Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together," said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. "What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds," he said. "In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns." The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority's private equity department focused on structured equities owing to "their defensive characteristics."

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)



The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body's soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

