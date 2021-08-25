US exit from Afghanistan 'opens door to Iranian influence'

Two US Marines share their water with a young girl during evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. AP Photo

The US’s undignified exit from Afghanistan is a propaganda boon for its rivals in the region and could allow Iran to expand its influence, a panel of experts at the Chatham House think tank have said.

They said Afghanistan could become an area of competition for regional powers as the end of the 20-year Nato mission there leaves a power vacuum in Central Asia.

Iran, which said it was willing to work with China and Russia, was reported by Reuters to have resumed fuel exports to Afghanistan in recent days.

Tehran was seen by US intelligence services as building links with the Taliban before the fall of Kabul, while also maintaining ties with the former government.

Sanam Vakil, a Middle East expert at Chatham House, said Iran would now look to boost its economic influence in Afghanistan.

“Iran has relied on the economy there to export its products, to access currency. That is going to be a huge priority,” she said.

“Iran would like to prevent other countries in the region from using Afghanistan as a base to infiltrate or weaken Iran’s influence. There is a risk of Afghanistan again becoming an area of competition.”

Like Iran, Russia and China have maintained their embassies in Kabul. Beijing has previously invested in Afghanistan's mineral wealth and explored including the country in its Belt and Road infrastructure plans.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday that he was willing to work with Beijing to “prevent foreign forces from interfering and destroying” Afghanistan, Chinese state media said.

However, experts said the fallout from Afghanistan could still pose security concerns for the two nuclear-armed powers, for example by inspiring militant groups to destabilise Central Asia.

The Kremlin, which suffered its own humiliation in Afghanistan in the 1980s, has sought assurances from the Taliban that its staff will be safe.

But Kate Mallinson, a Russia expert on the Chatham House panel, said Moscow's optimism masked potential security threats in the region.

“The Russians are very much using the defeat of the American-backed and trained government as a significant propaganda coup against the US,” she said. “In reality, there are major concerns for the Kremlin and for Central Asian governments.”

She said Moscow should be concerned about extremists crossing into Afghanistan’s ex-Soviet neighbours and then moving into Russian territory. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have both increased security at their borders.

US President Joe Biden raised concerns on Tuesday about an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, ISIS-K, targeting the airport where the last Nato evacuations are taking place.

The rescue mission led by Nato troops is entering its final phase as military forces prepare to complete their withdrawal by the August 31 deadline.

Rejecting calls from Europe to extend the deadline, Mr Biden said the danger of an attack by ISIS-K would increase if the evacuation efforts were dragged out further.

Experts raised concerns about fighters inspired by the Taliban causing instability in Central Asia. AP

Unlike in the 1990s, the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance does not control significant territory along the borders of Central Asian countries.

Some countries in Central Asia suffered from a similar sense of corruption and disenfranchisement which helped to bring about the fall of Kabul, Ms Mallinson said.

“The Kremlin and the Central Asian governments have reason to be nervous,” she said.

“Even if the Taliban keep their promises to the Russians, they face vast challenges in not letting the conflict in Afghanistan spill over.

“Despite the military prowess that Russia’s got, they’ll be having to deal with much more asymmetric warfare and it will be much more unpredictable.”

China shares a short border with Afghanistan, and the Taliban have signalled that Beijing could play a role in rebuilding the country.

Beijing’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed a Taliban delegation to China only weeks before the fall of Kabul.

But there are risks to China if Afghanistan remains unstable and Beijing is unwilling to be the next superpower to intervene militarily, said China expert Kerry Brown.

“In the grand scheme of things, what’s happening in Afghanistan is validating China’s view that America is a declining power,” he said.

“The problem is that if it becomes a vacuum, it’s hard for China to really fill that vacuum. Why would it do it when it saw what the US and the Soviet Union suffered?

“The symbolism of that would be immense. It would be the moment when China suddenly becomes an interventionist power. That’s a red line that I think China is not, for this issue at least, remotely willing to cross.”

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

