UK's Afghan centre engulfed by enquiries from worried loved ones

Dr Nooralhaq Nasimi, who founded the Afghan and Central Asian Association in west London, described the situation in Afghanistan as 'horrible'. Stefan Rousseau / PA Images via Getty

A community centre for Afghans in west London has been inundated with enquiries and visits from people trying to extricate friends and family from Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan and Central Asian Association in Feltham was set up by Dr Nooralhaq Nasimi after he and his family arrived as refugees in the UK in 1999.

Dr Nasimi told The National that many Afghans in the country are confused by the process for evacuation and resettlement and he urged the British government to establish a main point of contact.

He said a lot of people were "crying", with many asking "what will happen for the family members back home, what will happen for the future of Afghanistan”.

“There have been hundreds of people are calling and coming from across different parts of the UK … at this critical time, the only support that they are looking for in the community is someone with immigration advice.”

Set up in 2001, the ACAA offers a host of cultural and community services for refugees and migrants in the UK, including language classes, employment services and a programme of events.

Dr Nasimi said his organisation has been acting informally as liaison for Afghans since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan but that its capabilities as a small charity were limited.

One of the few Afghan physical community centres in the UK capital, hundreds of people have visited the ACAA in recent weeks to ask for advice on how to help family and friends in Afghanistan. The centre has also become a drop-off point for donations of clothes and hygiene packs for newly arrived Afghans.

“There isn’t any specific UK organisation to tell the people what they want to know. We are here to support the people of Afghanistan. Even British people have called us asking for help but we are just a small charity,” said the founding director, who was awarded a British Citizen Award for services to refugee and migrant communities in the UK last year.

The UK announced plans to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees in the country over five years with the first 5,000 within 12 months. The Home Office has yet to open the application process for resettlement and Dr Nasimi says the ACAA is fielding hundreds of daily requests about the scheme.

The organisation, which received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2018, is also trying to arrange for 15 of its own staff to be flown out of Afghanistan, where it has two citizens' advice bureaus which have had projects funded by the UK and Canada.

The organisation said it had reached out repeatedly to British and Canadian authorities in its attempt to extricate its staff members but without success, leading to growing concerns that chaotic evacuation plans and corruption might be impeding fair access to those eligible.

Countries conducting the evacuations are trying to meet the deadline of August 31 agreed to with the Taliban for the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Britain has flown more than 7,000 people out of Afghanistan in the past 10 days. Afghan refugees arriving in the UK are being housed in hotels around the country while their applications for asylum are processed.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

