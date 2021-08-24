Afghan evacuation on ‘war footing’ as G7 meets on Taliban deadline

People flown out of Kabul on a British Royal Air Force plane arrive at the RAF Brize Norton airbase in southern England. AFP

Western countries were racing against the clock on Tuesday to fly people out of Afghanistan, a Nato country diplomat has said.

They are trying to rescue their citizens alongside some of the Afghans most at risk from the Taliban, who retook control of its capital, Kabul, on August 15.

“Every foreign force member is working at a war-footing pace to meet the deadline,” said the official, who declined to be identified.

US President Joe Biden is under pressure from other world leaders to seek an extension to the date by which foreign forces must leave Kabul.

Countries conducting the evacuations are trying to meet the deadline of August 31 agreed earlier with the Taliban for the withdrawal of foreign forces, a Nato diplomat told Reuters.

People disembark an evacuation flight from Afghanistan that arrived at Melsbroek Military Airport, Belgium, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA

Leaders of the Group of Seven countries – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US – were due to meet online on Tuesday to discuss the crisis. They will be joined by an EU representative.

France has said more time was needed, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday the G7 needed to consider whether to remain in Kabul.

Mr Biden has suggested US troops might stay beyond the deadline. But he also said the evacuation would be “hard and painful”, and that much could still go wrong.

Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said he did not believe the mission could be completed in the eight days left.

“I think it's possible, but I think it's very unlikely, given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated,” he said after an intelligence briefing.

On Monday, a Taliban official said an extension would not be granted, though he also said foreign forces had not sought one.

Washington said negotiations were continuing.

Before the G7 meeting, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I will ask our friends and allies to stand by the Afghan people and step up support for refugees and humanitarian aid.”

“The Taliban will be judged by their deeds and not their words.”

Britain's defence minister, Ben Wallace, told Sky News he was doubtful there would be an extension, “not only because of what the Taliban has said but also, if you look at the public statements of President Biden, I think it is unlikely".

‘Does it still hurt? Yes’

Many Afghans fear reprisals and a return to the harsh interpretation of Islamic law the Taliban enforced while in power from 1996 to 2001, in particular the repression of free speech and women.

Numerous incidents of Taliban aggression and intolerance, and of house-to-house searches for Taliban foes, have been reported on social media.

Nevertheless, thousands of Afghans have returned to their homes in the provinces after learning the situation there was “relatively calm”, said the Nato diplomat, while cautioning that intelligence and security reports from remote districts were scant.

Australia flew out more than 50 female Afghan athletes, including Paralympians, and their dependents after granting them visas, broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday.

G7 leaders could discuss taking a united stand on whether to recognise a Taliban government. Another option is renewing sanctions on the extremist movement to pressure it to comply with pledges to respect human rights and international relations.

“The G7 leaders will agree to co-ordinate on if, or when to recognise the Taliban,” one European diplomat said. “And they will commit to continue to work closely together.”

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since capturing Kabul.

Their leaders have begun talks on forming a government that included discussions with old enemies including Afghanistan's former president, Hamid Karzai.

Quote Was it worth it? Yes. Does it still hurt? Yes General David Berger

Recognition of a Taliban government by other countries would have important consequences, such as giving the Taliban access to foreign aid on which previous Afghan governments have relied.

Mr Biden has faced widespread criticism over the withdrawal, which was initiated by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, under a deal struck with the Taliban.

The US military is grappling with the swiftness of the collapse of US-backed Afghan forces after two decades of training.

“Was it worth it? Yes. Does it still hurt? Yes,” General David Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps, wrote in a memo to Marines.

