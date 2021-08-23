UK says it has evacuated more than 7,000 people from Afghanistan

Members of the British and US Armed Forces at Kabul airport on Saturday. UK Ministry of Defence / AFP

The UK said late on Monday that it has flown out more than 7,000 people from Afghanistan.

It said the evacuation process would run as long as the security situation allowed and that no firm date was set for the end of flights.

The British Ministry of Defence said that "7,109 individuals have been evacuated from Afghanistan under Operation Pitting, which commenced on Friday, August 13".

It said more than 1,000 Armed Forces personnel were stationed in Kabul.

Those flown out include embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy programme and nationals from partner countries, the ministry said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden agreed on Monday to work together in ensuring all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Downing Street said.

The Taliban seized power this month from a US-backed government, sending thousands fleeing and potentially heralding a return to the militants' austere and autocratic rule of two decades ago.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said at the weekend that Britain would have to turn to Russia and China to exercise a "moderating influence" over the Taliban, despite mistrust between the UK and those governments.

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

