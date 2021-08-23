Boris Johnson to urge G7 leaders to increase support for Afghan people

A US Marine provides assistance during the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on Monday. Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call on G7 leaders on Tuesday to continue to stand by the Afghan people and increase humanitarian aid and support for refugees.

The meeting will take place online and the Nato and UN secretaries general have also been invited to join.

Mr Johnson will chair the meeting, where he will urge international partners to match the UK’s commitments on aid and resettling those most in need, to protect human rights and contribute to the stability of the region.

The leaders of the G7 are expected to reaffirm their commitment to protect the gains made in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, in particular on girls’ education and the rights of women and minorities.

Their discussions will cover collaboration on evacuations at Kabul airport and longer-term work to secure a more stable future for Afghanistan, as well as ensuring any new government is inclusive and abides by its international obligations.

“Our first priority is to complete the evacuation of our citizens and those Afghans who have assisted our efforts over the last 20 years," Mr Johnson said before the meeting.

"But as we look ahead to the next phase, it’s vital we come together as an international community and agree a joint approach for the longer term.

“That’s why I’ve called an emergency meeting of the G7, to co-ordinate our response to the immediate crisis, to reaffirm our commitment to the Afghan people, and to ask our international partners to match the UK’s commitments to support those in need.

“Together with our partners and allies, we will continue to use every humanitarian and diplomatic lever to safeguard human rights and protect the gains made over the last two decades.

“The Taliban will be judged by their deeds and not their words.”

This week, Mr Johnson set out a five-point plan to address the risk of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The plan includes immediately helping those to whom the UK has direct obligations and protecting the country against any threat from terrorism.

Mr Johnson has also placed importance on supporting Afghan people through humanitarian and development assistance, and creating safe and legal routes to resettle Afghans in need.

The plan also includes developing a clear plan for dealing with the new Afghan regime in a unified and concerted way.

Mr Johnson alaso chaired a meeting of his emergency national security committee on Monday afternoon where ministers discussed the latest situation.

As of Monday morning, the UK had secured the evacuation of almost 6,000 people out of Kabul, which includes British nationals and their dependants, embassy staff, and Afghan nationals under the Relocation and Assistance Policy programme.

Last week, the British government doubled the amount of humanitarian aid to the region, committing up to £286 million ($392.2m) with immediate effect.

It also announced a new resettlement scheme that will relocate up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans.

