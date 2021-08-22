Joe Biden thanks Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for Afghanistan evacuation help

US President Joe Biden thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the UAE's assistance with airlift operations from Afghanistan. Rashed Al Mansoori / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi ---

US President Joe Biden has thanked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for the UAE's help in facilitating emergency flights out of Afghanistan.

Mr Biden spoke to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in a phone call on Saturday.

"We highly appreciate the UAE's humanitarian efforts in facilitating the safe transit of American citizens, embassies' employees and foreigners who were evacuated from Kabul on their way to a third country," said President Biden, UAE state news agency Wam reported.

The US has flown at least 17,000 people out of Afghanistan since August 14. Many were Afghans who worked for US forces and the US administration and were under threat of retaliation from the Taliban. That figure included about 2,500 Americans, including diplomatic staff and contractors, who were on the ground when Kabul fell to the Taliban.

A number of flights from Afghanistan have flown into the UAE, before heading on Europe and the US, among other countries.

The US president expressed his "appreciation for the United Arab Emirates’ support for the ongoing evacuation from Afghanistan of US citizens, diplomatic staff from US and partner nations, and vulnerable Afghan nationals", the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi added in a statement.

"The President and Crown Prince underscored that this collaborative effort reflects the enduring partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates. The two leaders agreed on the priority of working together to address regional and global challenges."