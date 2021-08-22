UK’s Johnson and Turkey’s Erdogan agree to share burden of Afghan refugees

Ankara cannot bail out the EU by taking in Afghans who worked for western countries, Turkish president had said earlier

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also held talks with European Council President Charles Michel. Reuters

The National
Aug 22, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed that countries must commit to burden-sharing on aid and refugees, during a phone call between the leaders on Sunday.

The leaders also shared the view that any new government must represent Afghanistan’s diverse population and protect the rights of women and minorities, and that the Taliban would be judged by their actions not their words on this.

The two leaders also discussed intensifying UK-Turkey cooperation on trade and tackling climate change, ahead of Cop26.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Erdogan said Turkey could not bail out the EU by taking in Afghans who worked for western countries in Afghanistan before the Taliban came to power there.

"We have received a request to welcome local employees of a European Union mission in Afghanistan," Mr Erdogan told European Council President Charles Michel in a telephone call.

"The member states do not open their doors even to a tiny portion of the people who served them and who are in difficulty," an official statement quoted the president as saying.

"You cannot expect Turkey to take on the responsibility of third countries."

A day earlier, the Turkish president told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Ankara was already hosting about five million refugees and "cannot support an additional migratory burden".

Mr Michel confirmed on Twitter that he had discussed the unfolding situation in Afghanistan with Mr Erdogan, describing it as a "common challenge for Turkey and the EU".

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday urged all countries, especially European countries, to take in some Afghan refugees.

Updated: August 22nd 2021, 7:17 PM
yallacompare profile

Date of launch: 2014

Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer

Based: Media City, Dubai 

Sector: Financial services

Size: 120 employees

Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

What is the definition of an SME?

SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development.

A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors. 

WWE Super ShowDown results

Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin to retain his WWE Universal title

Finn Balor defeated Andrade to stay WWE Intercontinental Championship

Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns

Lars Sullivan won by disqualification against Lucha House Party

Randy Orton beats Triple H

Braun Strowman beats Bobby Lashley

Kofi Kingston wins against Dolph Zigggler to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Mansoor Al Shehail won the 50-man Battle Royal

The Undertaker beat Goldberg

 

Sonchiriya

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey

Rating: 3/5

