Organisation of Islamic Co-operation calls for 'urgent assistance' for Afghanistan

Afghans arrive in Pakistan through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman, following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. AFP

The Organisation of Islamic Co-operation has said that it is time for Afghans to agree peace and security among themselves.

The inter-governmental organisation held an emergency meeting on Sunday, following a request by Saudi Arabia, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Taliban insurgents have seized control of the country following the withdrawal of western forces after 20 years there.

OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al Othaimeen said the ongoing situation is worrying and urged members to provide “urgent assistance to Afghanistan".

Quote "It is our duty to fully support and stand by the Afghan people" Yousef bin Ahmad Al Othaimeen, Secretary General of the OIC

During his opening address in Saudi Arabian city Jeddah, Mr Al Othaimeen said it is the duty of all OIC members to support Afghanistan.

“It is essential to establish security and stability in Afghanistan and we urge everyone to help them without interfering in their internal and private affairs,” he added.

Mr Al Othaimeen said he hopes the Afghan authorities will establish "the rights of their people”, adding that “it is time for the Afghan people to enjoy security and stability” as they have suffered for many years.

Saudi Arabia invited the OIC, a body of 57 member countries, to meet and discuss developments in Afghanistan, to help find solutions for peace and stability in the country.

The OIC has condemned violence in Afghanistan and implored officials there to engage in dialogue to resolve political issues.

Mr Al Othaimeen said the OIC is following the events on ground “with great concern” and urged all Afghan parties to implement a permanent ceasefire and speed up negotiations.

The Taliban have said that government formation talks are under way in the capital Kabul.

A number of prominent figures in Afghanistan who are either not aligned with the Taliban or opposed to them, may join the new government, it has been reported.

The #OIC General Secretariat called on #Taliban and all Afghan parties to work towards advancing the interests of the Afghan people, protect lives, renounce violence and establish lasting peace in order to achieve the aspirations of the Afghan people & their hopes for stability. — OIC (@OIC_OCI) August 17, 2021

Taliban officials have attempted to portray a “positively different” rule to their previous reign between 1996 and 2001.

At that time the militants strictly imposed their narrow interpretation of Islamic law, banning television and music and forbidding women from taking part in any aspect of public life.

Despite assurances, thousands of Afghans are trying to flee the country, triggering fears of a new refugee crisis.

Afghans at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman. The Taliban has said it will be 'positively different' to its previous reign. AFP

Last week, Women for Afghan Women, the largest non-governmental organisation in the country supporting women's rights, said it was monitoring reports of kidnappings by Taliban members.

The Taliban have also claimed they will not to seek revenge against opponents, promising a general amnesty for anyone who worked with the US-backed government.

However, there have been reports of former opponents being targeted by the insurgents.

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Malcolm & Marie Directed by: Sam Levinson Starring: John David Washington and Zendaya Three stars

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

