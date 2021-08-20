Streatham terror attack 'could have been prevented'

An inquest jury has concluded that opportunities were missed to prevent Sudesh Amman committing a terrorist attack in Streatham last year.

Convicted terrorist Amman was shot dead by police in the south London borough last February after he stabbed two people.

Undercover officers had been following him before the attack.

Amman, 20, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was then shot within 62 seconds of grabbing a knife from a shop.

On Friday, an inquest jury ruled he was lawfully killed but concluded the attacks could have been prevented.

The jury has been listening to evidence for two and a half weeks at London's Royal Courts of Justice.

Mr Justice Hilliard had directed the panel to find that Amman had been lawfully killed.

But the jury also found that an opportunity had been missed by police and probation services to recall him to prison.

They found the security services could have intervened earlier to prevent the attack after he bought items used to make his fake suicide belt.

He had been released from prison just over a week before the attack and was on licence in the community to serve the remainder of his 40-month sentence.

Two days before the attack police had suspicions he was planning to make a fake suicide vest when he purchased four small bottles of Irn Bru, parcel tape and tin foil.

The inquest jury concluded the police were right not to search his flat, but found that Amman should have been recalled to prison following the purchases.

Following the verdict, Mr Justice Hilliard praised the bravery of the officers.

“The Metropolitan police surveillance teams were prepared to put themselves in harm’s way,” he said. “They are all to be commended for their bravery, and they are owed a considerable debt of gratitude for their bravery.”

Amman's victims have now fully recovered.