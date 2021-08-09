Manchester Arena terror attack survivor found dead by family

Eve Aston, 20, was found dead at home by her family four years after she was involved in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

A woman who suffered with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression after surviving the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017 has been found dead, her grieving family have said.

Eve Aston, 20, was found lifeless in a room at her home in Wolverhampton, England, on July 23. The cause of her death has not been confirmed.

Eve had attended the Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017, with father Andrew when the bomb was detonated by Salman Abedi, taking the lives of 22 young fans and leaving hundreds more injured. Eve and her father escaped the carnage uninjured, but were left with lasting psychological scars.

Family members described Eve as “funny, beautiful and caring” as they launched a GoFundMe appeal to help cover her funeral costs following her death.

They said: “Everyone that she knew would always be put before herself, she was such a selfless person everyone's feelings came before her own.”

“To everyone this was such a shock, heartbreak and a newfound pain to those who loved and knew her. She had such a positive impact on each and every one that met her, being a big statement in many people's lives.”

Eve was described as Ariana Grande's “biggest fan” and previously visited Manchester to lay flowers near the Arena, her mother Amanda said.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Amanda said the ordeal had “taken its toll” on her daughter who struggled with loud noises and depression in the aftermath of the atrocity.

At least 22 people were killed at Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena in 2017. AFP

Eve had been hoping to get a job in the motor industry but struggled due to her depression, though she had appeared to be “getting back to herself in recent weeks".

“She couldn't sleep or hear bangs after the concert. She grieved for the 22", her mother said.

“We're heart-broken, it's like a bad dream. It's like she's going to walk back through the door and say 'got ya!'. She's left such a big hole, everyone's saying they can't believe it.”

Earlier this year, a 204-page report into the bombing found that authorities should have prevented the attack.

The chairman of the Manchester Arena Inquiry, Sir John Saunders, said lives could have been saved and made nine recommendations in a bid to prevent future incidents.

“The security arrangements for the Manchester Arena should have prevented or minimised the devastating impact of the attack,” he said.

“They failed to do so. There were a number of opportunities that were missed leading to this failure. Salman Abedi should have been identified as a threat by those responsible for the security of the arena and a disruptive intervention undertaken.

“Had that occurred, I consider it likely that Abedi would still have detonated his device, but the loss of life and injury is highly likely to have been less.”

