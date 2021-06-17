Manchester Arena terror attack ‘should have been prevented’ and lives saved

Killer should have been identified as a threat by those responsible for the security of the arena

A woman lays flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman lays flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A report into the Manchester Arena terror attack, in which 22 people died, reveals the atrocity should have been prevented.

The inquiry found that the security services should have been able to prevent Salman Abedi detonating a bomb in the foyer of the arena killing 22 people and injuring hundreds of others.

In the first of three reports into the 2017 suicide bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, the security services have been heavily criticised for failing to stop ISIS terrorist Salman Abedi.

In the 204-page report published on Thursday, chairman of the Manchester Arena Inquiry, Sir John Saunders, says lives could have been saved.

He has made nine recommendations in a bid to prevent future attacks.

“The security arrangements for the Manchester Arena should have prevented or minimised the devastating impact of the attack,” he said.

“They failed to do so. There were a number of opportunities that were missed leading to this failure. Salman Abedi should have been identified as a threat by those responsible for the security of the arena and a disruptive intervention undertaken.

“Had that occurred, I consider it likely that Abedi would still have detonated his device, but the loss of life and injury is highly likely to have been less.”

Sir John said British Transport Police, who were responsible for policing the area, and Arena operators SMG and its contracted event security providers Showsec are all “principally responsible” for missed opportunities leading to the atrocity.

Had any of them challenged Abedi prior to the end of the concert it is possible only one life may have been lost instead of 22, the report reveals.

Read More

Floral tributes at Albert Square in Manchester, placed to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. AFPManchester arena bombing: warning from victim's mother of lockdown radicalisation

“An approach by a police officer may have caused Abedi to leave the City Room, or he may have detonated his device,” Sir John said.

“In either case, it is likely that fewer people would have been killed.”

The report accuses the police officers of “ignoring” orders to properly police the event by staggering their breaks thus allowing Abedi to slip by unnoticed.

Showsec employee Mohammed Agha, who had spotted Abedi when he was first in the complex due to admiring his trainers, has been criticised for not identifying him as suspicious when he returned to the venue on a second occasion on the night of the attack.

“Had Mr Agha been adequately trained, this would have caused him to draw Abedi to his supervisor’s attention,” the report says.

“This in turn would have brought into sharp focus that Abedi had chosen to position himself out of sight of the cameras.

"This was a missed opportunity. Had Abedi been spoken to at this stage he may have been deterred. He may have detonated his device. He may have left the City Room for a period, before attempting to return later. None of these possibilities is likely to have resulted in the devastation of the magnitude caused by Abedi at 22.31pm.”

The report revealed Abedi had carried out repeated reconnaissance at the venue, the first four days before the attack on May 18 – the same day he flew back to the UK from Libya.

On the night of the incident he spent more than hour throughout the concert in a CCTV blind spot, Sir John says had the cameras captured that area it would have become apparent his presence was “significant”.

Despite a member of the public reporting Abedi’s “suspicious” behaviour to Showsec staff no action was taken.

The report reveals in the half an hour before the explosion and the end of the concert no police officers or security staff patrolled the foyer.

“The fact that Abedi was noticed by members of the public supports the conclusion that a vigilant police officer would have identified him as suspicious had they seen him,” Sir John said.

“I am satisfied there were a number of missed opportunities to alter the course of what happened that night. More should have been done.”

He has made a number of recommendations, including that every venue has a risk assessment for the threat of a terror attack, robust procedures, such as patrolling the venues, should be in place, those providing security should be informed of the terror threat level - which at the time was severe - and all reports of suspicious behaviour should be acted on.

Sir John said employees should also be given first aid training to deal with injuries which could be caused by a terror attack and the government should introduce a Protect Duty to make it a legal requirement for large venues and public spaces to protect themselves against terrorists.

“It should be understood that I intend to scrutinise what has been done in response and use all the powers available to me, if required, to achieve transparency and accountability,” he said.

"I have concluded that there were serious shortcomings in the security provided.I was urged by everybody to avoid looking for scapegoats. I have not looked to blame anyone but where, having considered the evidence, I considered that individuals have fallen below a proper standard in carrying out their important roles in protecting concert goers I have said so."

Two future reports examining the emergency response to the attack and whether the security services could have prevented it are due to be published in the future.

The Manchester Arena Inquiry, which was established by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in 2019, is continuing to hear evidence examining the circumstances of the attack and whether any opportunities to prevent it were missed.

Suicide bomber Abedi, 22, died after detonating the rucksack bomb.

His younger brother, Hashem Abedi, was convicted last year on 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to cause an explosion.

He was sentenced to jail for a minimum of 55 years.

Published: June 17, 2021 05:05 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Chloe Ferry is one of four social media influencers who have been named for failing to label social media posts as advertising. Getty Images 

Named and shamed: UK social media influencers who broke advertising rules

Europe
While ownership of crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, has increased in the UK, understanding has not, according to an FCA study. Reuters

UK crypto asset ownership surges 21% to 2.3 million

Money
A Great Get Together event in memory of Jo Cox takes place in Brighton in 2019. Getty

Campaigners vow to continue murdered politician Jo Cox's legacy

World
'What is needed is the political will of the parties,' said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. Reuters

Iran nuclear deal revival 'must wait for new government'

MENA
An Egyptian vulture flies on Yemen's Socotra island. Birdwatchers are arriving in the Scilly Isles after reports of the species being spotted. Reuters

Rare Egyptian vulture seen in UK for first time in 150 years

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez