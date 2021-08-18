Taliban victim seeks UK haven for his father stuck in Helmand

Jamal Barak is appealing for the British government to help rescue his father Shista Gul, above, who worked for seven years as a gardener for the British Army in Afghanistan. Courtesy Jamal Barak

The son of a former British Army employee in Afghanistan is urging the UK government to let his father settle in the UK.

Jamal Barak, a former military interpreter who now lives in England, says he fears for his father's life, after the British government refused him permission to be relocated to the UK.

Mr Barak says he has been unable to contact his father, Shista Gul, for several days.

Mr Gul, worked as a gardener for the British Army in a military compound in southern province Helmand for seven years.

Now the Taliban have control of Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, where Mr Gul lives with his wife and three other sons.

“My father worked for the British Army for seven years and put his life at risk,” Mr Barak, 28, told The National.

“The Taliban keep coming every day asking for him. They keep threatening to burn the house down unless they find him. I fear for his life.

“My brother has been killed, I was shot twice, my cousin has been kidnapped, I want the British government to help my father and relocate him as a priority.

“I last spoke to my father three days ago. I've tried to call him but the phones no longer work. I don't know if he has run away or if the Taliban have got him.

Jamal Barak is appealing for the British government to help rescue his father Shista Gul, who was a gardener for the British Army for six years and is now trapped in Afghanistan. Courtesy Jamal Barak

“The UK needs to give priority to people who worked with the British Army. The people at most risk are the people – like my father – who worked for them.”

Mr Barak came to the UK under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy scheme, due to his work as an interpreter with the British Army for eight years.

He was shot twice by the Taliban while working on missions and entering Taliban-held provinces with British troops.

Jamal Barak is appealing for the British government to help rescue his father Shista Gul.

His father's application for the ARAP scheme was refused on the grounds he did not fit the criteria, as a gardener was not classed as a priority role.

“He has worked for this country, the Taliban will not draw distinctions over him being a gardener instead of an interpreter, like the UK has,” Mr Barak said.

“My father lived 200 metres from the compound and was in the public eye. It's two months since the UK refused my father on the relocation scheme due to him not having an exposed job. But the situation is different now.

“It is so frustrating.”

Mr Barak shared with The National his father's commendations from the British Army.

One was a certificate of appreciation which thanked Mr Gul, 46, for his “excellent duties”, another praised him for his “outstanding horticultural support".

A certificate given to Shista Gul. Jamal Barak is appealing for the British government to help rescue his father Shista Gul, who was a gardener for the British Army for six years and is now trapped in Afghanistan. Courtesy Jamal Barak

Mr Barak said the situation in Afghanistan is worsening and just hours ago spoke with a friend who had witnessed men being taken from their homes and marched to their deaths.

“The situation has deteriorated in the past couple of days.”

“I've just come off the phone with a friend who told me the Taliban have just taken four people to the stadium to hang them,” Mr Barak said.

“It is just getting worse day by day. I just plead with the UK to protect those former employees, like my father.”

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months