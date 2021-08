UK Covid test drop-off boxes overflowing after surge in travel

One of the UK's biggest providers of Covid-19 PCR tests has promised to increase collections after pictures of overflowing drop-off boxes were shared online.

Randox Health said it would boost its testing capacity after struggling to meet surging demand for its services as restrictions on foreign travel were relaxed.

Customers expressed outrage over the images that showed collection points in London and Scotland piled high with tests and spilling on to the street.

Travellers who arrive in the UK must undergo at least one PCR test – sometimes costing in excess of £50 ($69) each – if they have arrived from countries on the green or amber travel lists.

Arrivals from amber-list countries must take tests on day two and day eight of their stay in the UK, adding considerably to the costs families face to go on holiday abroad.

Randox said it could provided PCR result in 24 hours, but many travellers say they are waiting much longer, often forcing them to change their travel plans.

Ben Bradshaw, a Labour party MP for Exeter, called for changes to be made to testing rules and described the current cost of PCR tests as a "rip off", particularly compared with other European countries.

These pointless rip-off day two PCR tests for people returning from amber & green list countries most of which have a fraction of our #COVID19 rates are becoming a bad joke. #SaveOurSummer #speakupfortravel https://t.co/iewGHnCyGu — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) August 9, 2021

He said he would raise the matter in parliament.

Randox is "constantly expanding and improving its Covid-19 testing capacity and associated logistics network, which is already the largest in the United Kingdom", to meet increasing demand as travel restrictions ease, a representative for the company said.

"Randox continues to increase the number of drop boxes across the United Kingdom, which already totals over 200, and is increasing the frequency of box collections which are already occurring multiple times per day," they said.

Forced to pay @RandoxOfficial over the odds for Day 2 PCR test, drive 30 mins to drop off sample because so few collection points only to find it over-flowing and insecure. Covid travel rip off. @SimonCalder @PPaulCharles pic.twitter.com/inuoxykDPI — Gavin Marshall (@Gav_M) August 8, 2021

"Randox is providing premium testing services in dynamic and rapidly changing circumstances and is committed to continuously improving its logistics network, to ensure that international travellers receive their results in time. All of the sample kits pictured will be processed."

On Sunday, UK competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, said it would look into the cost of Covid-19 tests for travellers.

It comes after UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said high prices for the government-mandated tests were preventing some people from going on holiday.

“People should be able to go on holiday, whether it’s to see family or just to relax, without fearing excessive fees for PCR tests," he said on Twitter.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers