London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

Tower Bridge is stuck in the raised position on Monday in London. Getty

London’s Tower Bridge was stuck with its roadway arms raised on Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

Images of the 127-year-old drawbridge, one of several spans that connect the northern and southern parts of the British capital, show the two halves of roadway pointing skywards with vehicles backed up on either side.

The bridge was still stuck at 6pm, more than three hours after the problems began.

“Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position,’’ said the City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge. “We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The bridge opens about 800 times a year to allow large ships to pass, with times arranged at least 24 hours in advance.

Tower Bridge was repaired in 2006 after the mechanism became stuck four times the previous year.

Malfunctions have been less frequent since, with the last reported on August 22, 2020, when it was stuck for more than an hour.

In May 1997, US president Bill Clinton was separated from UK prime minister Tony Blair when the bridge opened before his motorcade could cross.

In that case there was no technical fault. Just bad timing.

