Extra places for medical degrees in UK amid 'grade giveaway'

British universities are considering running their own exams to help identify top students.

The UK government is creating more places for medical students amid fears a "grade giveaway" could cause a rush for limited university courses.

The additional courses come as universities say they could set their own entrance exams because they can no longer rely on predicted grades.

Students across the UK will again have their A-level results determined by teachers this year, with the pandemic forcing the cancellation of school-run exams.

The results - due next Tuesday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland - could set a new record for top marks.

A report found “grade inflation” could be higher this year than it was in 2020, when for the first time in the history of A-levels the pass rate reached 100 per cent.

Some of the UK’s top universities are already bringing in their own assessments for competitive courses because academics say they can no longer determine the top students.

Schools submit grades for pupils based on a range of evidence, including mini-exams, mock exams and coursework.

Prof Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research at the University of Buckingham, the report’s author, said it could be “another bumper year for grades”.

He said several UK institutions were looking to bring in their own assessments, with academics unable to identify top talent because of a “grade giveaway”.

“A lot of students that are perhaps not up to it are getting in and an equal number of talented pupils are being excluded,” he told Sky News.

“We’ve now got inflation in the grades. Universities rely on those grades for making precise decisions about who to admit and who not to.

“At the moment, those A-level grades are not doing that work.”

Last year saw huge controversy after an algorithm caused a downgrading of many pupils’ grades.

The computer-driven model was then replaced by teacher-assessed results.

After the change, schools reported the highest-ever proportion of A* and A grades. Almost two in five A-levels, or 38.5 per cent, were awarded an A* or A last year after the U-turn, up from 25.5 per cent for pupils in 2019.

If more pupils receive high grades, there are fears of a rush for places at sought-after universities and courses. There is also pressure from record numbers applying, with more than 680,000 seeking university places.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has promised more courses for medicine due to anticipated high demand.

"Students have worked incredibly hard over the past 18 months and we have continued to put their best interests first to ensure they can progress on to the next stage of their education training or career," he said.

Some UK universities are already reporting oversubscribed interest for medical courses.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, said it was much harder to create more places in medicine because of the length of the course and cost of training doctors.

He said students may be disappointed if they have to choose medical schools not on their preference list.

"If you've had your sights set on one particular medical school from the moment you applied or even the moment you started your A-levels, it's quite a big mental jump to decide you're going to go somewhere else," he told the BBC.

First Person

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

RESULT Manchester United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Man United: Sanchez (24' ), Herrera (62')

Spurs: Alli (11')

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

