Two men arrested over Wembley stadium disorder

Teenagers reported to have stolen and shared items

Fans gather for the Italy versus England Euro 2020 game at Wembley Stadium which was marred by scenes of violence. Reuters

Neil Murphy
Jul 16, 2021

Two men have been arrested in connection with scenes of unrest during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium the past weekend.

Metropolitan Police say they have arrested two teenagers over allegations that they “stole and shared items” that allowed unauthorised people gain access to the stadium.

An 18-year-old man from Ilford, London, and an 18-year-old man from Newham, London, have now been released under police investigation.

Ticketless England fans gain access to Wembley for Euro 2020 final

Detectives have now made dozens of arrests in relation to the England versus Italy Euro 2020 final, which resulted in a penalty shoot-out defeat for the hosts.

Pictures and video showed England fans brawling with ticketless supporters after they overwhelmed stewards to enter the stadium.

The security breach and subsequent violence was condemned by politicians and resulted in the English FA being charged by European football's governing body, Uefa.

Police say at least 51 people were arrested across London during the final; 26 were arrested in Wembley, and a further 25 arrests were made in central London.

Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors has promised to track down those involved in the disorder and defended the conduct of officers during the event.

“I do not accept that the policing operation failed and I stand by the difficult decisions made by police officers and the Met’s public order commanders. Without their immediate intervention, it is possible that this game could have been abandoned.”

Updated: July 16th 2021, 9:05 PM

