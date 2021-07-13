Uefa charge England over disturbances at Wembley during Euro 2020 final against Italy

A line of police watch supporters outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. AP

Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against England over disturbances in and around Wembley Stadium before and during Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The game, won by Italy following a penalty shoot-out, was marred by clashes between fans and officials in the English capital, when British police made 49 arrests and said 19 of its officers were injured.

England Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said on Monday that a full review would take place into what had happened.

Fans, described by Bullingham as “drunken yobs”, fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates and force their way into the ground without tickets.

Uefa has also charged the FA over a pitch invasion during the match, the throwing of a firework, the throwing of other objects and disturbing the Italian national anthem.

“The case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body [CEDB] in due course,” Uefa said.

Last week, the English FA were fined €30,000 ($36,000) after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during what proved to be the deciding moment of the semi-final.

England won the match 2-1 after Schmeichel saved Harry Kane's penalty, only for the England captain to score what turned out to be the winning goal from the rebound.

The FA were also charged following booing during the national anthems and for the setting off of fireworks during the semi-final.

It has been a chastening few days for English football following the defeat. The three players who missed penalties in the shoot-out — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — were subjected to racist abuse online after the match, which was described by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate as “unforgivable".