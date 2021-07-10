Euro 2020: England fined €30,000 for laser pointer and booing Denmark anthem

Uefa have fined the English Football Association €30,000 ($36,000) "for the use of laser pointer" and for the booing of the Denmark national anthem during England's Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday, European football's governing body said.

With the semi-final level at 1-1, England were awarded a penalty in extra time and a laser pointer could be seen being aimed at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as Harry Kane prepared to take the spot kick.

Schmeichel saved the penalty but could only parry into the path of Kane, who scored the rebound for what proved the winning goal. Mikkel Danmsgaard had opened the scoring for Denmark in the first half with a stunning free-kick before England levelled nine minutes later when Simon Kjaer turned in Bukayo Saka's low cross.

Uefa had opened disciplinary proceedings against England on Thursday and announced the punishment on Saturday. The English FA were also charged following disturbance during the national anthems and for the setting off of fireworks.

Fans booed when Denmark's national anthem was played before kickoff. Similar jeers were also heard when the Germany anthem was played at Wembley last week, when England beat Joachim Low's side in the round of 16.

“The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association 30,000 euros for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks.”

England are looking to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup and are competing in their first final since that triumph 55 years ago.

Opponents Italy, four-times World Cup winners, have won the European Championships once before, in 1968, and reached a further two finals in 2000 and 2012

England v Denmark - Euro 2020 semi-final player ratings

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

