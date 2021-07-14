Covid outbreak on UK aircraft carrier after Cyprus port call

The Royal Navy's flagship 'HMS Queen Elizabeth' is managing a Covid outbreak after more than 100 crew were infected during a stop in Cyprus. AFP

Britain's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier is managing a Covid-19 outbreak after more than 100 crew members were infected during a port call in Cyprus this month.

The Royal Navy said the first cases were identified on or around July 4 when the state-of-the-art warship was docked at Limassol on the island's south coast.

Britain's largest warship docked in the port from June 30 until July 5, spearheading the UK's largest peacetime deployment in a generation, Carrier Strike Group 21.

"As part of routine testing, a small number of crew from the Carrier Strike Group have tested positive for Covid-19," a Royal Navy spokesman said.

"All personnel deployed have received both doses of the Covid vaccine, and there are a number of mitigation measures onboard, including masks, social distancing and a track and trace system.

"The Carrier Strike Group will continue to deliver their operational tasks, and there are no effects on the deployment."

Almost half of the ships in the carrier strike group – which will visit 40 countries on the six-month tour of Asia – were reportedly hit by positive cases.

The outbreak on HMS Queen Elizabeth occurred after sailors "were given a run ashore in Limassol", The Sun reported.

During her five-day call at Limassol port, several dignitaries were welcomed on board including Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the outbreak had prompted no rethink of the carrier group's planned 40-country tour.

There are 3,700 personnel in the group, including 1,600 on the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

"Our crew are double vaccinated, so you'll be glad to know there is no serious effects on any of the crew, and we will manage it," Mr Wallace told a press briefing on Tuesday.

Last September, HMS Queen Elizabeth postponed sailing from its base in Portsmouth, southern England, after several crew members tested positive.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is leading nine UK Carrier Strike Group ships on a 26,000-mile journey across the Mediterranean, the Indian Ocean and into East Asia.

Cyprus is suffering a fourth wave of coronavirus driven by the aggressive Delta variant, with infections hitting a record 1,081 on Tuesday.

The country has recorded 86,185 cases and 382 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: John Stones, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

