UK's Boris Johnson calls on internet companies to tackle online abuse after Euro final

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under attack after the online abuse of three black England players. Getty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson planned to tell social media companies in a meeting on Tuesday to do more in tackling online abuse after black England players became targets following the Euro 2020 final.

Mr Johnson condemned racist comments made against the football players as coming from "the dark spaces of the internet".

His government has been criticised by some players and commentators, who say he and some of his top team have fanned prejudice.

But Mr Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister had urged people to support the team and not to boo them for taking the knee – a protest first made by American footballer Colin Kaepernick and followed by the Black Lives Matter movement.

"He said the abuse was utterly disgraceful and had emerged from the dark spaces of the internet," the spokesman said, describing an earlier meeting between Mr Johnson and his Cabinet.

"He said he would use today's meeting with social media firms to reiterate the urgent need for action ahead of tougher laws coming into force through the online harms bill."

Some England fans booed the players going down on one knee, with critics regarding it as politicisation of sport and expression of sympathy with far-left politics.

British Interior Minister Priti Patel rejected it as "gesture politics".

Some government ministers have been accused by the football world and opposition leaders of hypocrisy for refusing to criticise those who booed and using it as part of a wider "culture war".

It has again highlighted a rift created by those wanting to protect Britain's heritage from a "woke" youth, who see their elders as blocking moves to end racial and social injustice.

After England's loss to Italy in the Euros final match on Sunday, Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, were the targets of abuse after they missed spot kicks in a penalty shootout.

The government condemned the abuse but appeared ready to try to turn the attention to social media companies, which have come under much pressure from campaigners to better regulate what is published on their sites.

"We expect social media companies to do everything they can to identify these [abusers]," Mr Johnson's spokesman said.

After Tuesday's meeting, Twitter said: "There is always more to do and we are committed to working together with the government, industry partners and civil society in building a safer internet for all."

The issue of online abuse led British football authorities to briefly boycott social media platforms before the European tournament, while Britain is planning legislation to force tech companies to do more.

Amid the abuse, there has been an outpouring of support for the three players.

England fans defended Rashford by covering the racist abuse scrawled on a tribute mural to the player in his home town with messages of love and support for a "hero", who they said was a national role model.

Gary Neville, a former England team star and now TV football commentator, said Mr Johnson and some in his government had made remarks that effectively promoted racist behaviour and division.

“When we get racist abuse after a football match at the end of a tournament, I expect it, unfortunately, because it exists, and it’s actually promoted by the prime minister, who called Muslim women letterboxes, said they look like letterboxes," Neville said, referring to a 2018 newspaper column by Mr Johnson.

"The prime minister said it was OK for the population of this country to boo those players who were trying to promote equality and defend against racism. It starts at the very top.”