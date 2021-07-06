Call to ban ransom payments to cybercrime gangs

The Swedish grocery chain Coop closed most of its 800 stores after its cash register software supplier was hit by a ransomware attack. AP

Companies should be banned by law from paying ransoms to criminal gangs that attack their computer systems, said the former head of Britain’s cyber intelligence unit.

Ciaran Martin, who was chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre, said the battle between authorities and gangs was heavily weighted in favour of the criminals, who were securing high returns for ransomware attacks with little risk.

Ransomware is a form of malicious software that blocks organisations’ access to vital files until they pay a ransom – usually in Bitcoin – in return for a key to unblock their systems.

Criminal cyber-operations are based mainly in Russia – out of reach of western law enforcement – and are believed to earn more than $1 billion a year through ransomware. The majority of the attacks are on businesses in the United States.

Attacks have surged in the past year, bolstered in part by criminals’ success in persuading victims to pay rather than face the potentially higher cost of having to rebuild systems, a process that could take months.

“I remain in favour of a ban in principle,” said Mr Martin, who led the agency from 2016 until last year. “I also don’t think it’s a panacea.”

Industry estimates suggest that between 10 and 33 per cent of victims pay the sums demanded.

Some companies pay up because they have taken out cyber insurance and know the insurer will take the hit. Companies also face pressure to settle quietly or face fines from data regulators because of the loss of sensitive customer details.

But news of successful pay-offs fuels the business case for the criminal technique, which has surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were at least 1,200 ransomware attacks by operators of 16 strains of the malware in 2020, according to a study by the London-based think tank the Royal United Services Institute. Victims from more than 60 countries were identified.

Mr Martin said during a Rusi webinar on Tuesday that the case for a ban was made by the world’s biggest meat producer, JBS, which last month paid $11 million to a Russian-based cybercrime unit identified as REvil to “prevent any potential risk for our customers”.

REvil has since been identified as the source of a $70 million demand after an attack on an IT management software provider that led to the temporary closure of supermarkets in Sweden and public services around the world.

“I think that’s wrong,” Mr Martin said of the JBS payment. “I would find a way of banning that ... A month later, the same group is closing schools in New Zealand and disrupting Swedish villagers from buying food.”

But Jen Ellis, of cybersecurity agency Rapid7, said outlawing the payment of ransoms would drive the operation underground and any secret transactions would make victims more vulnerable.

“We need to know more about what is happening. People that make those payments have put themselves in the pocket of their attacker – and the attacker will keep coming back to them,” she said.

Ransomware attacks date back to the early 2000s but have increased in sophistication, scale and menace.

Some ransomware operators include a chat and support function for their victims. One group has started using paid Facebook adverts to increase the pressure on victims.

Experts have told of a rise in so-called “double extortion” attacks in which organisations are not only held to ransom to have their files unlocked, but are also threatened with the public release of sensitive data if they fail to pay up.

One of the most prominent ransomware attacks was against the foreign currency exchange Travelex. It ultimately cost the company more than £25 million ($34.5m).

The company, then owned by financial services company Finablr, subsequently fell into administration with the loss of 1,300 jobs.

Colonial Pipeline, a US oil network, was shut down in May after being hacked, sparking panic buying and a sharp rise in petrol prices.

In a meeting with Vladimir Putin last month, US President Joe Biden raised the prospect of a cybersecurity agreement between the two countries, with 16 sectors off-limits to attackers to “bring some order” to the lawless environment.

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE CARD The line-up as it stands for the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on April 27 50-man Royal Rumble Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns Casket match

The Undertaker v Rusev Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship

Sheamus and Cesaro v Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy United States Championship

Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal Singles match

Triple H v John Cena To be confirmed

AJ Styles will defend his WWE World Heavyweight title and Cedric Alexander his Cruiserweight Championship, but matches have yet to be announced

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Zombieland: Double Tap Director: Ruben Fleischer Stars: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone Four out of five stars

The drill Recharge as needed, says Mat Dryden: “We try to make it a rule that every two to three months, even if it’s for four days, we get away, get some time together, recharge, refresh.” The couple take an hour a day to check into their businesses and that’s it. Stick to the schedule, says Mike Addo: “We have an entire wall known as ‘The Lab,’ covered with colour-coded Post-it notes dedicated to our joint weekly planner, content board, marketing strategy, trends, ideas and upcoming meetings.” Be a team, suggests Addo: “When training together, you have to trust in each other’s abilities. Otherwise working out together very quickly becomes one person training the other.” Pull your weight, says Thuymi Do: “To do what we do, there definitely can be no lazy member of the team.”

