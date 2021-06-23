EU sets up cyber-security task force to defend bloc from ransomware attacks

Joint Cyber Unit designed to protect member states from growing cyber threat

Th EU has outlined proposals for a new rapid-response team to tackle the threat from cyber criminals. Getty
Th EU has outlined proposals for a new rapid-response team to tackle the threat from cyber criminals. Getty

The EU has outlined plans for a new task force to tackle the growing threat of cyber attacks on member states.

The rapid-response Joint Cyber Unit will pool European cyber-security powers to launch operations against ongoing hacking threats.

The task force will be based at the EU's cybersecurity agency in Brussels, Belgium, and is scheduled to become fully operational by early 2023.

Read More

Ireland's health service said Covid-19 vaccinations would not be affected. AFPIreland's health service hit by ransomware attack by 'international criminals'

It is being set up after a number of high-profile ransomware attacks across the continent, in which data was stolen and encrypted and ransom payments demanded.

Last month, Ireland's Health Services Executive was forced offline after hackers compromised its servers and stole sensitive patient information. The hackers then demanded $20 million in Bitcoin in exchange for the release of the data, which the Irish government refused to pay.

Recent incidents include malicious attacks on the IT systems of French public hospitals and the tampering of vaccine data at the European Medicines Agency.

Margaritis Schinas of the European Commission said defence policy was once seen as "something linear, something simple” but this was "no longer the case".

He said a co-ordinated response was required to curtail the expected sharp rise in cyber crimes.

"This is not an industrial consideration any more,” he said. “This is an issue of national security. It threatens our values, or way of life, society, principles, and this is why we need to tackle it together," he said.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the unit was “a very important step for Europe to protect its governments, citizens and businesses from global cyber threats”.

"When it comes to cyber attacks, we are all vulnerable and that is why co-operation at all levels is crucial,” he said. “There is no big or small. We need to defend ourselves but we also need to serve as a beacon for others in promoting a global, open, stable and secure cyber space.”

Updated: June 23, 2021 07:07 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Mobility Pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai for a shorthand piece Expo Behind the Scenes

100 days to Expo 2020 Dubai: from design to reality and beyond

UAE
A medical radiology technician prepares a CT scan to do a radiological examination of an Egyptian mummy in order to investigate its history at the Policlinico hospital in Milan, Italy, June 21, 2021. Picture taken June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

CT scan will reveal Egyptian mummy's secrets

Europe
The Floating Seahorse Villas have a panaromic view of the Dubai skyline. Courtesy The Heart of Europe 

See inside Dubai's Dh88m floating houses

Luxury
The British government is allowing up to 60,000 football fans to attend the semi-final and final of Euro 2020. Getty Images

Euro 2020 semi-final: How 60,000 fans are allowed at Wembley Stadium

Europe
Libya’s Foreign Minister, Najla El Mangoush, in Tripoli this year. Getty

Libya’s first female foreign minister rallies support for peace plan

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world